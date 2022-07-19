LIO vs TIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Men's T20, Match 12

Lions XI (LIO) will lock horns with Tigers XI (TIG) in the 12th match of the Pondicherry Men's T20 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Tuesday, July 19.

Lions XI are fourth in the standings, having won two out of their three matches. They suffered a two-run defeat at the hands of Tuskers XI in their last game. Tigers XI, on the other hand, are currently fifth in the points table, winning only one out of their three matches. They lost their last game against Panthers XI by five wickets.

LIO vs TIG Probable Playing 11 Today

LIO XI

Naveen Karthikeyan D (WK), R Pravin, P Akash (C), Jashwanth Shreeram R, Nitin Pranav V, S Parameeswaran, Krishna Paney, Sai Hariram K, Shishir HR, Avinash Badrinath, Shree Varshan K G.

TIG XI

M Mathavan (WK), J Karthikeyan, Sivamurugan M, R Ragupathy (C), K Aravind, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Jullian Jacab, S Jasvanth, Saie Sharan Y, R Vijai, Madhankumar Krishnamurthy.

Match Details

LIO vs TIG, Pondicherry Men's T20, Match 12

Date and Time: 19th July 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Siechem Ground is a balanced one. While the batters will have to play out the initial phase before scoring freely, the bowlers will have to keep their lines and lengths in check to avoid getting hit. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 142 runs.

Today’s LIO vs TIG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Mathavan: Mathavan is a reliable middle-order batter who can also help you fetch some crucial points with his wicketkeeping skills. He has scored 51 runs at a strike rate of 212.50 in three games.

Batters

P Akash: Akash has been in brilliant form with the bat, scoring 103 runs at a strike rate of 149.28 in three outings for the Lions XI.

K Aravind: Aravind is the Tigers XI's leading run-scorer in the Pondicherry Men's T20 with 126 runs at a strike rate of 153.66 in three outings.

All-rounders

Krishna Pandey: Pandey has scored 86 runs and taken two wickets in three matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Jullian Jacab: Jacab is a quality all-rounder who has scored 44 runs at a strike rate of 169.23 in three matches, while also picking up three wickets.

Bowlers

S Jasvanth: Jasvanth will lead the Tigers XI's bowling attack on Tuesday, having taken three wickets at an economy rate of 6.64 in three games.

Shishir-HR: Shishir is the leading wicket-taker for Lions XI with eight wickets at an economy rate of 5.75 in three matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in LIO vs TIG Dream11 prediction team

Shishir-HR (LIO) - 241 points

K Aravind (TIG) - 212 points

Krishna Pandey (LIO) - 204 points

P Akash (LIO) - 179 points

Jullian Jacab (TIG) - 168 points

Important Stats for LIO vs TIG Dream11 prediction team

Shishir-HR: 8 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 5.75

K Aravind: 126 runs in 3 matches; SR - 153.66

Krishna Pandey: 86 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 226.32 and ER - 6.63

P Akash: 103 runs in 3 matches; SR - 149.28

Jullian Jacab: 44 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 169.23 and ER - 7.64

LIO vs TIG Dream11 Prediction Today (Pondicherry Men's T20)

LIO vs TIG Dream11 Prediction - Pondicherry Men's T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Mathavan, K Aravind, P Akash, J-Karthikeyan, Krishna Pandey, S Parameeswaran, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Jullian Jacab, S Jasvanth, Shishir-HR, Avinash Badrinath.

Captain: S Parameeswaran. Vice-captain: Krishna Pandey.

LIO vs TIG Dream11 Prediction - Pondicherry Men's T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Pravin, K Aravind, P Akash, Jashwanth Shreeram R, Krishna Pandey, S Parameeswaran, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Jullian Jacab, S Jasvanth, R Vijai, Shishir-HR.

Captain: Krishna Pandey. Vice-captain: Jullian Jacab.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far