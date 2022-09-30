LIO vs TIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA T20 2022, Match 20

KCA Lions (LIO) will take on the KCA Tigers (TIG) in the 20th match of the KCA T20 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Friday, September 30. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the LIO vs TIG Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

KCA Lions have been the team to beat in the competition, winning the last five games in a row. Sudhesan Midhun, Jalaj Saxena, and Anuj Jotin have been integral to the team's ability to perform as a unit. They currently lead the points table with 10 points in six games.

Meanwhile, the KCA Tigers have won four of their six games this season and are ranked second in the points table. A thrilling game is expected as the top two teams square off.

LIO vs TIG, Match Details

The 20th match of the KCA T20 2022 between the KCA Lions and the KCA Tigers will be played on September 30 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha.

The game is set to commence at 01.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LIO vs TIG, Match 20, KCA T20 2022

Date & Time: September 30, 2022, 01.30 pm IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Live Streaming: Fancode

LIO vs TIG, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground is well-balanced. With the new ball, the pacers are likely to see some movement. Spinners could also get some assistance, making the contest between the bat and the ball equal.

Given the outcome of the previous five games, chasing should be the preferred option at the venue.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 0

Matches Won by team bowling first: 5

Average 1st innings score: 103

Average 2nd innings score: 104

LIO vs TIG Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

KCA Lions: W-W-W-W-W

KCA Tigers: W-L-W-W-L

LIO vs TIG Probable Playing 11 today

KCA Lions injury/team news

No injury concerns.

KCA Lions Probable Playing XI:

Ajinas M (wk), Akshay Manohar, Anuj Jotin, Ashwin Anand, Harikrishnan R, Jalaj Saxena, Sudhesan Midhun, Rahul Chandran, Sijomon Joseph (c), Mannembeth Sreeroop, and Mohammed Azharuddin.

KCA Tigers injury/team news

No injury concerns.

KCA Tigers Probable Playing XI:

Abdul Basith (c), Anand Krishnan, J Ananthakrishnan, Nikhil T (wk), Sharafudheen, Harikrishnan D, Mohammed Ishaque, Sharon Ss, Ajith Vasudevan, and Bovas M Justin.

LIO vs TIG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Vishnu Vinod (165 runs in 5 matches, Average: 41.25)

Vinod is in the best form of his life, having scored back-to-back fifties to begin the week. He has scored 165 runs at an impressive average of 41.25 in five games, making him a multiplier pick to have on your LIO vs TIG fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Abdul Basith (119 runs & 8 wickets in 6 matches, Average: 14.00)

He has been in great form and has looked stunning with both the ball and the bat in the competition so far, scoring 119 runs at a strike rate of 128.33 and taking eight wickets at an average of 14.00 in six games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jalaj Saxena (88 runs & 8 wickets in 6 matches, Average: 16.62 )

He's a fantastic all-rounder who has been consistent and could be a great pick for your LIO vs TIG Dream11 fantasy team. He has amassed 88 runs at a strike rate of 98.59 and has picked up eight wickets in six games so far in the competition.

Top Bowler Pick

Sudhesan Midhun (10 wickets in 6 matches, Average: 13.40)

He has consistently proven his worth with the ball and has got batters into trouble with his leg-break googly. With 10 wickets in six games, he is currently the third-highest wicket-taker. That makes him a must-have in your LIO vs TIG Dream11 fantasy team.

LIO vs TIG match captain and vice-captain choices

Anuj Jotin

Deepak has impressed with his batting performances in the competition so far. He has scored 190 runs at an average of 38.00 in six games. Given the pitch's trustworthiness for batters in the second game of the day, he is one to watch out for.

Anand Krishnan

He is a solid hitter for his team and has shown potential with the bat, having scored 185 runs at an impressive average of 30.83 in six games. He is the perfect choice for the role of vice-captaincy for today's outing.

5 must-picks with player stats for LIO vs TIG Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Ashwin Anand 106 runs in six games Mohammed Azharuddeen 112 runs in four games Mohammed Ishaque Five wickets in six games Rahul Chandran SIx wickets in four games Anand Krishnan 185 runs in six games

LIO vs TIG match expert tips 20th match

Mannembeth Sreeroop has been fantastic with the ball and has provided consistent breakthroughs. He has scalped 11 wickets at an outstanding average of 7.90 in six games. His pace and variations have served him well thus far, and he is expected to take a couple of wickets in today's game.

LIO vs TIG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 20th match, Head To Head League

LIO vs TIG Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vishnu Vinod

Batters: Anuj Jotin, Anand Krishnan, Abdul Basith

All-Rounders: Jalaj Saxena, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Sharafudheen

Bowlers: Sudhesan Midhun, A V, Rahul Chandran

LIO vs TIG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 20th match, Grand League

LIO vs TIG Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vishnu Vinod

Batters: Anuj Jotin, Anand Krishnan, Abdul Basith

All-Rounders: Jalaj Saxena, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Sharafudheen

Bowlers: Sudhesan Midhun, A V, H D

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far