LIO vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for South African One-Day Cup, Match 24

The Highveld Lions (LIO) will take on the Titans in the 24th match of the South African One-Day Cup at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Johannesburg on Friday.

The Lions will head into the game on the back of a thrilling three-wicket win over the Dolphins. They are currently third in the standings with 13 points. Meanwhile, the Titans registered a gigantic 200-run win against North West in their last game. They are atop the standings, having won all five of their fixtures so far.

LIO vs TIT Probable Playing 11 Today

LIO XI

Joshua Richards, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks (C), Wiaan Mulder, Mitchell van Buuren, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto, Duanne Olivier, Tshepo Ntuli.

TIT XI

Theunis de Bruyn, Gihahn Cloete, Neil Brand, Donavon Ferreira, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Sibonelo Makhanya(c), Corbin Bosch, Jiveshan Pillay, Tabraiz Shamsi, Aaron Phangiso, Samuel Ruwisi.

Match Details

LIO vs TIT, South African One-Day Cup, Match 24

Date and Time: 1st April, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Stadium, Johannesburg

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Wanderers Cricket Stadium in Johannesburg is a balanced one. While the pacers will enjoy the bounce and carry, the batters will relish the ball coming nicely on to the bat. A score of around 250 could prove to be par at the venue.

Today’s LIO vs TIT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Heinrich Klaasen has been in excellent form with the bat, having amassed 378 runs in the South African One-Day Cup so far.

Batter

Theunis de Bruyn smashed 179 runs off just 115 deliveries in the last game and could play another big knock today.

All-rounder

Neil Brand has already scalped seven wickets in addition to scoring 203 runs over the last two matches. He could be a great captaincy pick for your LIO vs TIT Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Malusi Siboto has done a great job with the ball, scalping seven wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in LIO vs TIT Dream11 prediction team

Heinrich Klaasen (TIT) – 530 points

Neil Brand (TIT) – 503 points

Sisanda Magala (LIO) – 401 points

Theunis de Bruyne (TIT) – 271 points

Sibonelo Makhanya (TIT) – 240 points

Important stats for LIO vs TIT Dream11 prediction team

Heinrich Klaasen: 378 runs

Neil Brand: 221 runs and 7 wickets

Sisanda Magala: 19 wickets

Theunis de Bruyn: 339 runs

Malusi Siboto: 7 wickets

LIO vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Today (South African One-Day Cup)

LIO vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Heinrich Klaasen, Theunis de Bruyn, Sibonelo Makhanya, Gihahn Cloete, Reeza Hendricks, Neil Brand, Sisanda Magala, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Captain: Neil Brand. Vice-captain: Heinrich Klaasen.

LIO vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Heinrich Klaasen, Theunis de Bruyn, Mitchell van Buuren, Sibonelo Makhanya, Gihahn Cloete, Reeza Hendricks, Neil Brand, Sisanda Magala, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto.

Captain: Sisanda Magala. Vice-captain: Theunis de Bruyn.

Edited by Samya Majumdar