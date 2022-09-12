LIO vs TPC-I Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T10, Match 15

The Lions (LIO) will take on the Takashinga Patriots 1 Cricket Club (TPC-I) in the 15th match of the Zimbabwe T10 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Monday, September 12. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the LIO vs TPC-I Dream11 Fantasy prediction and today's playing 11s.

The Lions began their Zimbabwe T10 campaign with a convincing victory over the Gladiators. They did, however, lose their last game on Sunday, falling to Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club.

The Takashinga Patriots 1 Cricket Club, on the other hand, has played three games and lost all of them. The Lions are the clear favorites to win here and will be looking to get back on track.

LIO vs TPC-I Match Details Zimbabwe T10

The 15th Zimbabwe T10 match will take place on September 12 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The game is scheduled to begin at 6.10 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LIO vs TPC-I, Zimbabwe T10, Match 15

Date and Time: September 12, 2022, 6.10 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live Streaming: Fancode

LIO vs TPC-I Pitch Report

The Harare Sports Club pitch seems to favor batters who have certainly enjoyed their time on the surface. Bowling first will be an ideal option as it has been difficult to defend as the track has slowed down in the second half.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 89

Average second-innings score: 81

LIO vs TPC-I Form Guide

Lions: LWW

Takashinga Patriots 1 Cricket Club: WLL

LIO vs TPC-I probable playing 11s for today’s match

Lions injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Lions Probable Playing 11

Marshal Takodza (c), Clive Madande (wk), Arnold Shara, Ali Arkbar Khan Hamid, Christophe Masike, Tashinga Musekiwa, Bright Phiri, Trevor Gwandu, Blessed Muzite, Kudakwashe Macheka, and Elton Chigumbura.

Takashinga Patriots 1 Cricket Club injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Takashinga Patriots 1 Cricket Club Probable Playing 11

Innocent Kaia, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe (c), Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Shingi Masakadza, Hamilton Masakadza, Baxon Gopito, Tapiwa Mufudza, Cuthbert Musoko, Tanaka Chivanga, Priviledge Chesa, and Joylord Gumbie (wk).

LIO vs TPC-I Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Clive Madande (32 runs in three matches, S.R: 160.00)

He has not performed well, scoring only 32 runs at a strike rate of 160.00. However, he has been decent behind the stumps, making him an excellent choice for the wicket-keeper position.

Top Batter Pick

Elton Chigumbura (57 runs in three matches, S.R: 172.33)

He has scored 57 runs with a strike rate of 172.33. He is a capable and experienced batter known for big hitting, so he could be a multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shingi Masakadza (55 runs & 6 wickets in three matches, E.R: 6.33)

He has been outstanding with both the bat and the ball, scoring 55 runs and taking six wickets at an economy rate of 6.33 in three games. He is a must-have player for your Dream11 fantasy team because of his all-around skill set.

Top Bowler

Maushal Takodza (Four wickets in three matches, E.R: 8:25)

He is an impactful bowler for his team, having taken four wickets at an economy rate of 8:25 in three games, making him an excellent choice for today's match.

LIO vs TPC-I match captain and vice-captain choices

Tapiwa Mufudza

He is a genuine wicket-taker for his team, having taken four wickets at an economy rate of 10 in three games, and could be an excellent choice for captaincy in your fantasy team.

Cephus Zhuwao

Zhuwao is a capable all-rounder with the ability to take bowlers on from the first ball. He is an excellent vice-captaincy option for your WCC vs HKC Dream11 fantasy team given his skill set.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WCC vs HKC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Christophe Masike 34 runs in three games Joylord Gumbie 25 runs in three games Tapiwa Mufudza Three wickets in three games Marshal Takodza Four wickets in three games Shingi Masakadza 55 runs in three games

LIO vs TPC-I match expert tips 15th match

Masakadza is a quality batter and has performed well for his national team so far. He has yet to put on a spectacular performance, and given his abilities, he is capable of doing so in this game.

LIO vs TPC-I Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 15th, Head to Head League

LIO vs TPC-I Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Clive Madande

Batters: Elton Chigumbura, Hamilton Masakadza, Innocent Kaia

All-Rounders: Shingi Masakadza, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Marshal Takodza, Tashinga Musekiwa

Bowlers: Kudakwashe Macheka, Trevor Gwandu, Tapiwa Mufudza

LIO vs TPC-I Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 15th, Grand League

LIO vs TPC-I Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Joylord Gumbie

Batters: Elton Chigumbura, Hamilton Masakadza, Blessed Muzite

All-Rounders: Shingi Masakadza, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Marshal Takodza, Tashinga Musekiwa

Bowlers: Kudakwashe Macheka, Trevor Gwandu, Tapiwa Mufudza

