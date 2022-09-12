LIO vs TPC-I Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T10, Match 15

The Lions (LIO) will take on the Takashinga Patriots 1 Cricket Club (TPC-I) in the 15th match of the Zimbabwe T10 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Monday, September 12. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the LIO vs TPC-I Dream11 Fantasy prediction and today's playing 11s.
The Lions began their Zimbabwe T10 campaign with a convincing victory over the Gladiators. They did, however, lose their last game on Sunday, falling to Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club.
The Takashinga Patriots 1 Cricket Club, on the other hand, has played three games and lost all of them. The Lions are the clear favorites to win here and will be looking to get back on track.
LIO vs TPC-I Match Details Zimbabwe T10
The 15th Zimbabwe T10 match will take place on September 12 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The game is scheduled to begin at 6.10 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
LIO vs TPC-I, Zimbabwe T10, Match 15
Date and Time: September 12, 2022, 6.10 pm IST
Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare
Live Streaming: Fancode
LIO vs TPC-I Pitch Report
The Harare Sports Club pitch seems to favor batters who have certainly enjoyed their time on the surface. Bowling first will be an ideal option as it has been difficult to defend as the track has slowed down in the second half.
Last 5 matches at this ground
Matches won by batting first: 2
Matches won by bowling first: 3
Average first-innings score: 89
Average second-innings score: 81
LIO vs TPC-I Form Guide
Lions: LWW
Takashinga Patriots 1 Cricket Club: WLL
LIO vs TPC-I probable playing 11s for today’s match
Lions injury/team news
No major injury updates.
Lions Probable Playing 11
Marshal Takodza (c), Clive Madande (wk), Arnold Shara, Ali Arkbar Khan Hamid, Christophe Masike, Tashinga Musekiwa, Bright Phiri, Trevor Gwandu, Blessed Muzite, Kudakwashe Macheka, and Elton Chigumbura.
Takashinga Patriots 1 Cricket Club injury/team news
No major injury updates.
Takashinga Patriots 1 Cricket Club Probable Playing 11
Innocent Kaia, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe (c), Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Shingi Masakadza, Hamilton Masakadza, Baxon Gopito, Tapiwa Mufudza, Cuthbert Musoko, Tanaka Chivanga, Priviledge Chesa, and Joylord Gumbie (wk).
LIO vs TPC-I Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Clive Madande (32 runs in three matches, S.R: 160.00)
He has not performed well, scoring only 32 runs at a strike rate of 160.00. However, he has been decent behind the stumps, making him an excellent choice for the wicket-keeper position.
Top Batter Pick
Elton Chigumbura (57 runs in three matches, S.R: 172.33)
He has scored 57 runs with a strike rate of 172.33. He is a capable and experienced batter known for big hitting, so he could be a multiplier pick for your fantasy team.
Top All-rounder Pick
Shingi Masakadza (55 runs & 6 wickets in three matches, E.R: 6.33)
He has been outstanding with both the bat and the ball, scoring 55 runs and taking six wickets at an economy rate of 6.33 in three games. He is a must-have player for your Dream11 fantasy team because of his all-around skill set.
Top Bowler
Maushal Takodza (Four wickets in three matches, E.R: 8:25)
He is an impactful bowler for his team, having taken four wickets at an economy rate of 8:25 in three games, making him an excellent choice for today's match.
LIO vs TPC-I match captain and vice-captain choices
Tapiwa Mufudza
He is a genuine wicket-taker for his team, having taken four wickets at an economy rate of 10 in three games, and could be an excellent choice for captaincy in your fantasy team.
Cephus Zhuwao
Zhuwao is a capable all-rounder with the ability to take bowlers on from the first ball.
LIO vs TPC-I match expert tips 15th match
Masakadza is a quality batter and has performed well for his national team so far. He has yet to put on a spectacular performance, and given his abilities, he is capable of doing so in this game.
LIO vs TPC-I Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 15th, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Clive Madande
Batters: Elton Chigumbura, Hamilton Masakadza, Innocent Kaia
All-Rounders: Shingi Masakadza, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Marshal Takodza, Tashinga Musekiwa
Bowlers: Kudakwashe Macheka, Trevor Gwandu, Tapiwa Mufudza
LIO vs TPC-I Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 15th, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Joylord Gumbie
Batters: Elton Chigumbura, Hamilton Masakadza, Blessed Muzite
All-Rounders: Shingi Masakadza, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Marshal Takodza, Tashinga Musekiwa
Bowlers: Kudakwashe Macheka, Trevor Gwandu, Tapiwa Mufudza