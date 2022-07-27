LIO vs TUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Men's T20 2022, Match 28

Lions XI (LIO) will square off against Tuskers XI (TUS) in the 28th match of the Pondicherry Men's T20 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem in Puducherry on Wednesday.

Lions XI are having an average tournament, having won four of their eight games with one ending in a no-result. They are currently third in the points table and will look to move up to second with a win here to improve their chances of qualifying. They've been well served by players like Akash Pugazhendi and Shishir Hr H, and they're hoping to continue their success in the upcoming game.

Tuskers XI, on the other hand, have struggled as a team so far in the competition, losing five of their eight games. They are currently on a three-game losing streak, which they hope will end in the upcoming game.

LIO vs TUS Probable Playing 11 Today

LIO XI

Akash Pugazhendi (c), Kashyap Prudvi, Parameeswaran S, Rohan Suresh, Shishir Hr H, Yalla Divya Raju, Karthiraja U, ShashankV, Avinash Badrinath, Naveen Kaarthikeyan D (wk), Jashwanth Shreeram R

TUS XI

Kamaleeshwaran A, Akash Kargave, Mathan M, Satish Jangir B, Ayyanar R (c & wk), Thennavan N, Vignesh K, Murugan P, Mohan Doss R, Priyam Ashish, Nitesh Thakur N

Match Details

LIO vs TUS, Pondicherry Men's T20 2022, Match 28th

Date and Time: July 27, 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Siechem, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Cricket Association Siechem generally favors batters, who will get good value for their shots. Fans can expect the batters to have an easy time in the early going, while the bowlers will be effective as the game progresses. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 112 runs.

Today's LIO vs TUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Ayyanar: Ayyanar has been one of the most consistent hitters for the Tuskers. He has amassed 127 runs with a strike rate of more than 100. He is also valuable behind the stumps.

Batters

P Akash: Akash is a talented batter who could be a great pick for your Dream11 fantasy team in this game. He generally bats in the top order and has scored 181 runs at an impressive average of 22.62 in eight games.

All-rounders

Vignesh K: Vignesh K can provide you with valuable points with both the bat and the ball in the upcoming game. He has scored some crucial runs in the middle order while also taking nine wickets at an average of 19.00 in eight games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your LIO vs TUS Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowlers

Shishir HR: He is an experienced bowler with plenty of local league experience. He has taken 11 wickets at an average of 13.54 in seven games and could be a good pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in LIO vs TUS Dream11 prediction team

Avinash Badrinath (LIO): 186 points

Priyam Ahshish (TUS): 128 points

Naveen Kaarthikeyan (LIO): 144 points

Important stats for LIO vs TUS Dream11 prediction team

Akash Pugazhendi: 179 runs in eight games; batting average: 25.57

Krishna Pandey: 174 runs in seven games; batting average: 29.00

Kamaleeshwaran A: 172 runs in eight games; batting average: 24.57

LIO vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Today (Pondicherry Men's T20 2022)

LIO vs TUS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ayyanar R, Akash Kargave, Akash Pugazhendi, Jashwanth Shreeram, Parameeswaran S, Satish Jangir B, Kamaleeshwaran A, Vignesh K, Kashyap Prudvi, Mathan M, Shishir Hr

Captain: Vignesh K Vice-captain: Parameeswaran S

LIO vs TUS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ayyanar R, Akash Kargave, Akash Pugazhendi, Jashwanth Shreeram, Parameeswaran S, Satish Jangir B, Kamaleeshwaran A, Vignesh K, Kashyap Prudvi, Mathan M, Shishir Hr

Captain: Vignesh K Vice-captain: Akash Pugazhendi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far