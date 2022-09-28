LIO vs TUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA President Cup T20 2022, Match 15

The KCA Lions will take on the KCA Tuskers in the 15th match of the KCA President Cup T20 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Wednesday, September 28. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the LIO vs TUS Dream11 prediction.

The KCA Lions have been in good form in the tournament. With three wins and one loss, they are third in the points table. The KCA Tuskers, meanwhile, are reeling at the bottom of the standings, having lost all of their matches so far.

LIO vs TUS Match Details, KCA President Cup T20 2022

The 15th match of the KCA President Cup T20 2022 between the KCA Lions and the KCA Tuskers will be played on September 28 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. The game is set to take place at 9 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LIO vs TUS, Match 15, KCA President Cup T20 2022

Date & Time: September 28th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Live Streaming: Fancode

LIO vs TUS Pitch Report

The track at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is likely to be a good one to bat on. After the first 14 KCA President Cup T20 2022 matches, the average first-innings score at the venue is 138.

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 10

Average 1st-innings score: 138

Average 2nd-innings score: 136

LIO vs TUS Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

KCA Lions: W, W, W, L

KCA Tuskers: L, L, L, L

LIO vs TUS Probable Playing 11 today

KCA Lions Team News

No major injury concerns.

KCA Lions Probable Playing XI: Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Anuj Jotin, Ashwin Anand, Akshay Manohar, Sijomon Joseph, Alfi Francis, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Sudhesan Midhun, MD Nidheesh, Rahul Chandran.

KCA Tuskers Team News

No major injury concerns.

KCA Tuskers Probable Playing XI: Rohan Prem, Vinoop Manoharan, Shoun Roger, Abhishek Pratap, Mohmmed Anas, Varun Nayanar (wk), Rabin Krishna M, Afrad Reshab, Vinil TS, Sreehari S Nair, Vishweshwar A Suresh.

Today’s LIO vs TUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammed Azharuddeen (4 matches, 112 runs)

Mohammed Azharuddeen has been in good touch with the bat in the KCA President Cup T20 2022, having accumulated 112 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 121.74.

Top Batter Pick

Anuj Jotin (4 matches, 143 runs)

Anuj Jotin has aggregated 143 runs at an average of 35.75 and a strike rate of 116.26 in the tournament.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jalaj Saxena (4 matches, 50 runs, 3 wickets)

Jalaj Saxena has effectively contributed with both the bat and ball. He has accumulated 50 runs while striking at 131.58 and has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 6.38.

Top Bowler Pick

Sudhesan Midhun (4 matches, 7 wickets)

Sudhesan Midhun has taken seven scalps in four matches at an economy rate of 6.73.

LIO vs TUS match captain and vice-captain choices

Mannembeth Sreeroop (4 matches, 37 runs, 9 wickets)

Mannembeth Sreeroop has been superb with the ball, picking up nine wickets at an economy rate of 5.85 and an average of 8.44. He has also mustered 37 runs at a strike rate of 176.19.

Vinoop Manoharan (4 matches, 67 runs, 8 wickets)

Vinoop Manoharan has been in top form in the KCA President Cup T20 2022. He has scored 67 runs in four innings in addition to taking eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.26.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LIO vs TUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Mannembeth Sreeroop 37 runs & 9 wickets in 4 matches Vinoop Manoharan 67 runs & 8 wickets in 4 matches Sudhesan Midhun 7 wickets in 4 matches Anuj Jotin 143 runs in 4 matches Vinil TS 5 wickets in 3 innings

LIO vs TUS match expert tips

The KCA Lions have some top-quality all-rounders in their ranks. The likes of Jalaj Saxena, Sijomon Joseph, and Mannembeth Sreeroop along with proven performers like Mohammed Azharuddeen and Sudhesan Midhun will be crucial picks for the LIO vs TUS game.

LIO vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammed Azharuddeen

Batters: Anuj Jotin, Shoun Roger, Mohmmed Anas

All-rounders: Jalaj Saxena, Vinoop Manoharan (vc), Sijomon Joseph, Mannembeth Sreeroop (c)

Bowlers: Sudhesan Midhun, Vinil TS, Vishweshwar A Suresh

LIO vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Mohammed Azharuddeen (vc), Varun Nayanar

Batters: Rohan Prem, Anuj Jotin, Shoun Roger

All-rounders: Jalaj Saxena (c), Vinoop Manoharan, Mannembeth Sreeroop

Bowlers: Sudhesan Midhun, Vinil TS, Vishweshwar A Suresh

