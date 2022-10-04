LIO vs TUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA President Cup T20 2022 Match 28

KCA Lions will take on KCA Tuskers in the 28th game of the KCA President Cup T20 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Tuesday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the LIO vs TUS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

The Lions are sitting pretty atop the points table. They have seven wins and two losses and have qualified for the semifinals. Meanwhile, the Tuskers are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They have garnered just one win from eight games and have lost seven.

LIO vs TUS, Match Details

The 28th match of the KCA President Cup T20 between KCA Lions and KCA Tuskers will be played on October 4 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha at 1:30 pm IST. The live score abd commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: LIO vs TUS

Date & Time: October 4, 2022; 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The track has favoured bowlers as the tournament has progressed. The average score batting first is 125, and the chasing team have won a lot more compared to the team batting first.

Matches won by team batting first: 7

Matches won by team bowling first: 18

LIO vs TUS Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

KCA Lions: W-W-L-W-W

KCA Tuskers: L-L-W-L-L

LIO vs TUS Probable Playing XIs

KCA Lions Team News

No major injury concerns

KCA Lions Probable Playing XI

Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Anuj Jotin, Ashwin Anand, Alfi Francis, Jalaj Saxena, Sijomon Joseph, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Sudhesan Midhun, Akhin Sathar, Akshay Manohar, MD Nidheesh, Ajinas M, R Harikrishnan, Jerin PS, Rahul Chandran

KCA Tuskers Team News

No major injury concerns

KCA Tuskers Probable Playing XI

Varun Nayanar (wk), Mohmmed Anas, Gireesh PG, Rohan Prem, Shoun Roger, Rabin Krishna M, Vinoop Manoharan, Sreehari S Nair, K Adithyakrishnan, Afrad Reshab, Vinil TS, V-K V Sreerag, Abhishek Pratap, Vishweshwar A Suresh, Aadidev T J

Today’s LIO vs TUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammed Azharuddeen (6 innings, 243 runs)

Azharuddeen has been batting well in the tournament. The KCA Lions wicketkeeper batter has amassed 243 runs in six innings while striking at 171.13.

Top Batter Pick

Mohmmed Anas (8 matches, 179 runs)

Anas seems to be in good touch with the bat. He has accumulated 179 runs in eight innings and has a strike rate of 125.17 in the competition.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mannembeth Sreeroop (9 matches, 13 wickets, 41 runs)

Sreeroop has been bowling well and is the second-highest wicket-taker. He has picked up 13 wickets in nine games and has 41 runs in four innings.

Top Bowler Pick

Sudhesan Midhun (8 innings, 14 wickets)

Midhun is atop the wicket-taking charts in the tournament. He has taken 14 wickets at an economy rate of 6.67.

LIO vs TUS match captain and vice-captain choices

Jalaj Saxena (9 matches, 173 runs, 11 wickets)

Saxena has been excellent with both bat and ball. The off-spinning all-rounder has scored 173 runs at a strike rate of 120.14 and has taken 11 wickets at an economy of 6.36.

Vinoop Manoharan (8 matches, 74 runs, 11 wickets)

VManoharan has been very effective all-round. He has picked up 11 scalps in eight games and has an economy of 6.20. He has also chipped in with 74 runs.

Five Must-picks with player stats for LIO vs TUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Jalaj Saxena 173 runs & 11 wickets in 9 matches Vinoop Manoharan 74 runs & 11 wickets in 8 matches Sudhesan Midhun 14 wickets in 8 innings Mohammed Azharuddeen 243 runs in 6 innings Mannembeth Sreeroop 41 runs & 13 wickets in 9 matches

LIO vs TUS Match Expert Tips

All-rounders have been the consistent performers in the tournament, and they will be the ones to watch out for once again. The likes of Jalaj Saxena, Mannembeth Sreeroop and Vinoop Manoharan are the top captaincy candidates.

LIO vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for KCA Lions vs KCA Tuskers - KCA President Cup T20 2022 Match 28

Wicketkeeper: Mohammed Azharuddeen

Batters: Anuj Jotin, Mohmmed Anas, Shoun Roger

All-rounders: Jalaj Saxena, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Rabin Krishna M, Vinoop Manoharan

Bowlers: Sudhesan Midhun, MD Nidheesh, Vishweshwar A Suresh

LIO vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Dream11 Team for KCA Lions vs KCA Tuskers - KCA President Cup T20 2022 Match 28

Wicketkeeper: Mohammed Azharuddeen

Batters: Anuj Jotin, Mohmmed Anas, Rohan Prem

All-rounders: Jalaj Saxena, Sijomon Joseph, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Vinoop Manoharan

Bowlers: Sudhesan Midhun, MD Nidheesh, TS Vinil

