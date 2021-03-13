LIO vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's KCA President's Cup T20 match - March 13th, 2021

The 15th match of the KCA President's Cup will see KCA Lions lock horns against KCA Tuskers at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground on Saturday.
The Lions are currently in second spot in the President's Cup points table, winning three of their four games. They come into this President's Cup game after a dominant win against Eagles.
After winning the toss, Vishnu Mohan and Abdul Basith’s fifties propelled Lions to 162/8 in their allotted twenty overs. In response, the Eagles were never in the game, managing only 128/6.
Meanwhile, Tuskers are third in the President's Cup points table, with two wins and two defeats. In their previous President's Cup outing, they restricted the Royals to 107 before romping home with two overs to spare. Openers Anand Krishnan and Nikhil starred with their willows.
Both teams will look for a win to keep themselves in contention for a place in the knockout round of the tournament.
President's Cup: Squads to choose from
KCA Lions
Ponnam Rahul, Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan, Akshay Manohar, Abdul Basith, Salman Nizar, Vinu Kumar Gopalakrishnan, Alfrin Francis, Midhun PK, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Abhishek Mohan, Riyas PA.
KCA Tuskers
Vatsal Govind, Anand Krishnan, Joffin Jose, Arjun Aji, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Anuj Jotin, MN Neeraj Kumar, Sreeroop MP, Vaishak Chandran, Vishnu P Kumar, Mohit Shibu, Karaparambil Monish, MD Nidheesh, Ahmed Farzeen.
Probable Playing XIs
KCA Lions
Abhishek Mohan(c), Ashil Prakash, Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan(wk), Akshay Manohar, Abdul Basith, Vinu Kumar, Alfrin Francis, Pathirikattu Midhun, Vinod Kumar, Aswanth S Sankar.
KCA Tuskers
Karaparambil Monish(c), Anand Krishnan, Arjun Aji, Anuj Jotin, Sreenath K, MN Neeraj Kumar, Afrad Reshab P N, Vaishak Chandran, Vishnu P Kumar, Nikhil T(wk), Ahmed Farzeen.
Match Details
Match: KCA Lions vs KCA Tuskers, Match 15.
Date: 13th March; 10:00 AM.
Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.
Pitch Report
The venue has seen chasing teams finding more success. So the captain winning the toss might look to bowl first. However, the pitch is good for scoring, a trend likely to continue.
LIO vs TUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishnu Mohan, Abdul Bazith, Anand Krishnan, Akshay Manohar, Abhishek Mohan, Joffin Jose, K Sreenath, Vinod Kumar CV, Ahmed Farzeen, Vishnu P Kumar, Aswanth S Sankar.
Captain - Abhishek Mohan. Vice-Captain - Abdul Bazith.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishnu Mohan, Abdul Bazith, Nikhil T, CH Abhiram, Anand Krishnan, Abhishek Mohan, Joffin Jose, Vinod Kumar CV, Ahmed Farzeen, Vishnu P Kumar, Afrad Reshab.
Captain - Afrad Reshab. Vice-Captain - Anand Krishnan.