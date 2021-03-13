LIO vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's KCA President's Cup T20 match - March 13th, 2021

The 15th match of the KCA President's Cup will see KCA Lions lock horns against KCA Tuskers at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground on Saturday.

The Lions are currently in second spot in the President's Cup points table, winning three of their four games. They come into this President's Cup game after a dominant win against Eagles.

After winning the toss, Vishnu Mohan and Abdul Basith’s fifties propelled Lions to 162/8 in their allotted twenty overs. In response, the Eagles were never in the game, managing only 128/6.

Meanwhile, Tuskers are third in the President's Cup points table, with two wins and two defeats. In their previous President's Cup outing, they restricted the Royals to 107 before romping home with two overs to spare. Openers Anand Krishnan and Nikhil starred with their willows.

Both teams will look for a win to keep themselves in contention for a place in the knockout round of the tournament.

President's Cup: Squads to choose from

KCA Lions

Ponnam Rahul, Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan, Akshay Manohar, Abdul Basith, Salman Nizar, Vinu Kumar Gopalakrishnan, Alfrin Francis, Midhun PK, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Abhishek Mohan, Riyas PA.

KCA Tuskers

Advertisement

Vatsal Govind, Anand Krishnan, Joffin Jose, Arjun Aji, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Anuj Jotin, MN Neeraj Kumar, Sreeroop MP, Vaishak Chandran, Vishnu P Kumar, Mohit Shibu, Karaparambil Monish, MD Nidheesh, Ahmed Farzeen.

Probable Playing XIs

KCA Lions

Abhishek Mohan(c), Ashil Prakash, Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan(wk), Akshay Manohar, Abdul Basith, Vinu Kumar, Alfrin Francis, Pathirikattu Midhun, Vinod Kumar, Aswanth S Sankar.

KCA Tuskers

Karaparambil Monish(c), Anand Krishnan, Arjun Aji, Anuj Jotin, Sreenath K, MN Neeraj Kumar, Afrad Reshab P N, Vaishak Chandran, Vishnu P Kumar, Nikhil T(wk), Ahmed Farzeen.

Match Details

Match: KCA Lions vs KCA Tuskers, Match 15.

Date: 13th March; 10:00 AM.

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

The venue has seen chasing teams finding more success. So the captain winning the toss might look to bowl first. However, the pitch is good for scoring, a trend likely to continue.

LIO vs TUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

LIO vs TUS Dream11 team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishnu Mohan, Abdul Bazith, Anand Krishnan, Akshay Manohar, Abhishek Mohan, Joffin Jose, K Sreenath, Vinod Kumar CV, Ahmed Farzeen, Vishnu P Kumar, Aswanth S Sankar.

Captain - Abhishek Mohan. Vice-Captain - Abdul Bazith.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishnu Mohan, Abdul Bazith, Nikhil T, CH Abhiram, Anand Krishnan, Abhishek Mohan, Joffin Jose, Vinod Kumar CV, Ahmed Farzeen, Vishnu P Kumar, Afrad Reshab.

Captain - Afrad Reshab. Vice-Captain - Anand Krishnan.