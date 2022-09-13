LIO vs WCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T10, Match 18

Lions (LIO) will square off against Westside Cricket Club (WCC) in the 18th match of the Zimbabwe T10 at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Tuesday, September 13. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the LIO vs WCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 18 in Zimbabwe T10.

Lions have performed relatively well in the Zimbabwe T10 so far. Having played four matches, they have won and lost twice. They lost both their recent two fixtures and will be looking to bounce back on a strong note.

Meanwhile, Westside Cricket Club seem to be struggling in the ongoing Zimbabwe T10 competition. They have won just one of their four matches so far. Westside CC are winless in their last three fixtures.

LIO vs WCC Match Details, Match 18, Zimbabwe T10

The 18th match of Zimbabwe T10 will be played on September 13 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The match is set to take place at 6.10 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LIO vs WCC, Zimbabwe T10, Match 18

Date and Time: September 13, 2022, 6.10 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

LIO vs WCC Pitch Report

The track at the Harare Sports Club has favored batters over the last few games. The short boundaries are of huge assistance to the batters who will back themselves to hit plenty of sixes. The pacers are expected to find little assistance early on.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 96.4

Average second innings score: 82.4

LIO vs WCC Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Lions: L-L-W-W

Westside Cricket Club: L-L-L-W

LIO vs WCC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Lions Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Lions Probable Playing 11

Marshal Takodza (c), Clive Madande (wk), Arnold Shara, Christophe Masike, Tashinga Musekiwa, Bright Phiri, Trevor Gwandu, Nkosilathi Nungu, Blessed Muzite, Wallace Mubaiwa, and Spencer Magodo.

Westside Cricket Club Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Westside Cricket Club Probable Playing 11

John Masara(c), Tinashe Muchawaya, Vincent Masekesa, Kudzai Sauramba(wk), Clive Chitumba, Tinashe Chiorah, Frank Mwazviita, Fortune Mhlanga, Kevin Kasuza, Donald Tiripano, and Prosper Mugeri.

LIO vs WCC Dream11 match top picks, Zimbabwe T10

Top Wicketkeeper pick

C Madande (4 matches, 38 runs, Strike Rate: 152)

C Madande can be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your LIO vs WCC Dream11 Fantasy. He has scored 38 runs in four games at a great strike rate of 152 and will be looking for a bigger knock.

Top Batter pick

C Chitumba (4 matches, 62 runs, Strike Rate: 167.57)

C Chitumba is the second-highest scorer for his side with 62 runs in four matches. He has a wonderful strike rate of over 167.

Top All-rounder pick

T Musekiwa (4 matches, 56 runs and 2 wickets)

T Musekiwa has done quite well with the bat. He has hammered 56 runs at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 224 and is a crucial player for his side. He has also picked up two wickets.

Top Bowler pick

T Gwandu (4 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 7.29)

T Gwandu has been fantastic with the ball in hand. In four matches, he has already picked up seven wickets at an average of 7.29 and at a brilliant economy rate of 6.38.

LIO vs WCC match captain and vice-captain choices

M Takodza

M Takodza has plundered 37 runs in four games at a strike rate of 160.87 and is yet to be dismissed. He has also scalped six wickets at an average of 7.50 and a fabulous economy rate of 5.63. Takodza will be a great multiplier pick for your LIO vs WCC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

F Mwazviita

F Mwazviita is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the competition with seven scalps in four matches. He has bowled at a wonderful average of 6.57.

5 Must-picks with players stats for LIO vs WCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points M Takodza 37 runs and 6 wickets 284 points F Mwazviita 7 wickets 265 points T Gwandu 7 wickets 256 points T Musekiwa 56 runs and 2 wickets 174 points D Tiripano 27 runs and 3 wickets 149 points

LIO vs WCC match expert tips, Zimbabwe T10, Match 18

M Takodza and F Mwazviita have both been consistent with the ball and are useful selections in your LIO vs WCC Dream11 Fantasy

LIO vs WCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Head to Head League

LIO vs WCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: C Madande, K Kasuza

Batters: C Chitumba, F Mhlanga, B Muzite

All-rounders: M Takodza, T Musekiwa, D Tiripano

Bowlers: F Mwazviita, T Gwandu, N Nungu

LIO vs WCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Grand League

LIO vs WCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: C Madande, K Sauramba

Batters: C Chitumba, F Mhlanga, E Chigumbura

All-rounders: M Takodza, T Musekiwa, D Tiripano

Bowlers: F Mwazviita, T Gwandu, N Nungu

