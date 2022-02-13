LIO vs WEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Challenge 2022 Match 11

Lions (LIO) will take on Western Province (WEP) in the 11th game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022 at the St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Lions have played two games so far in this tournament. They lost their first game before they bounced back with a win. Meanwhile, Western Province have recorded two wins in a row, and are looking in top form.

LIO vs WEP Probable Playing XIs

Lions

Joshua Richards, Dominic Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Mitchell Van Buuren, Shane Dadswell, Ruan Haasbroek (wk), Sisanda Magala, Codi Yusuf, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto (c), Tshepo Ntuli.

Western Province

Richard Levi, Jonathan Bird, Gavin Kaplan, Dane Vilas (wk), George Linde, Wayne Parnell (c), Aviwe Mgijima, Mihlali Mpongwana, Beuran Hendricks, Tshepo Moreki, Junaid Dawood.

Match Details

Match: LIO vs WEP.

Date & Time: February 13 2022; 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth has been a good one to bat on. Teams have got big scores, and have chased well too. Another good batting surface is likely to be in store for this game.

Today’s LIO vs WEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dane Vilas has looked in good form with the bat, and has mustered 54 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 128.57.

Batters

Richard Levi is in top form with the ball. The WEP opener has amassed 107 runs in two games so far, and is striking at 191.07.

All-rounders

George Linde has performed well with both bat and ball. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has returned 54 runs and two wickets.

Meanwhile, Sisanda Magala has had an impact all-round. He has got 46 runs, and picked up three wickets.

Bowlers

Codi Yusuf seems to be in good bowling form. He has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 7.00.

Five best players to pick in LIO vs WEP Dream11 Prediction Team

Richard Levi (WEP): 165 points.

Sisanda Magala (LIO): 154 points.

George Linde (WEP): 146 points.

Bjorn Fortuin (LIO): 130 points.

Codi Yusuf (LIO): 109 points.

Key stats for LIO vs WEP Dream11 Prediction Team

Richard Levi: 107 runs.

George Linde: 54 runs and 2 wickets.

Sisanda Magala: 46 runs and 3 wickets.

Bjorn Fortuin: 13 runs and 3 wickets.

LIO vs WEP Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Lions vs Western Province - CSA T20 Challenge 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Vilas, Richard Levi, Reeza Hendricks, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, George Linde, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Malusi Siboto, Codi Yusuf.

Captain: Sisanda Magala. Vice-captain: George Linde.

Enter captionEnter captionEnter captionDream11 Team for Lions vs Western Province - CSA T20 Challenge 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Vilas, Richard Levi, Reeza Hendricks, Aviwe Mgijima, Mitchell Van Buuren, Sisanda Magala, George Linde, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Codi Yusuf, Junaid Dawood.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Richard Levi. Vice-captain: Reeza Hendricks.

Edited by Bhargav