LIO-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women’s T10, Match 11

Lionesses Women and Angles Women meet in the eleventh match of the Pondicherry Women's T10 on Saturday, July 9. The Siechem Ground in Pondicherry will host this fixture.

Lionesses Women have played five matches and managed just one win. They lost three matches and their previous game against Queens Women ended in a tie. Lionesses Women continue to remain at the bottom of the table. They will be keen to win their final game and sign off on a positive note.

Meanwhile, Angels Women have had a successful run so far in the tournament. They now have four wins from five games, with ten points continuing to occupy the top spot in the table. Angels Women beat Princess Women by eight wickets last time out and will look to keep their winning run intact.

LIO-W vs ANG-W Probable Playing XIs

Lionesses Women

Sathya Gowri Sameera Yadav, Anjana B, Arthika Velmurugan, Arunadevi Sekar, Lella Tejaswini, Vasanthi Dhanraj, Sivasankari Ramasamy, Uma Venkatesan, Sathiabama Zayasankar, Dirisha S, Selvarani Velayuthama

Angels Women

Rubavathi Gubendiran Suparayan, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Swetha Kandasamy, Janaki R Ramasamy, Kavisha Elayaperumal C, Sagarikka SK, Amruta Saran, Shaine Lincy, Srimeera Chandrasekaran, BVV Niharika, Nisha Seetharamun

Match Details

LIO-W vs ANG-W, Pondicherry Women's T10, Match 11

Date & Time: July 9, 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Siechem Ground, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is balanced. Spinners will continue to dominate on this surface and batters need to be careful while playing their shots. The average first-innings total is 71.

Today's LIO-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Rubavathi Gubendiran is a fine pick behind the stumps. She can also make some handy contributions with the bat when needed. Gubendiran is a valuable pick for this contest.

Batter

Anjana B from Lionesses Women is a capable batter. She scored 35 runs in the previous match, which included five boundaries. Anjana can provide the team with steady starts at the top of the order. She is another key inclusion for this match.

All-rounder

Arunadevi Sekar of Lionesses Women is a top all-rounder. In their previous game against Queens Women, she made vital contributions with both the bat and the ball, scoring 25 runs and picking up a couple of wickets as well. Her all-round skills make her a must-pick for your Dream11 side.

Bowler

Kavisha Elayaperumal is a utility player to have in your team. She has picked up some important wickets at crucial stages throughout the tournament. Kavisha is also someone who can contribute with the willow and is a fine pick for this match.

5 best players to pick in LIO-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Ramdas Sandhya Mounika (Angels Women)

Anjana B (Lionesses Women)

Arunadevi Sekar (Angels Women)

Kavisha Elayaperumal (Angels Women)

Janaki Ramasamy (Angels Women)

Key stats for LIO-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Prediction Team

(Includes Stats from Previous Edition)

Ramdas Sandhya Mounika: 105 runs and two wickets

Janaki Ramasamy: 38 runs and 11 wickets

Kavisha Elayaperumal: 160 runs and six wickets

Arunadevi Sekar: 87 runs and four wickets

LIO-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Prediction (Pondicherry Women's T10)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rubavathi Gubendiran, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Anjana B, Dirisha S, Janaki Ramasamy, Amruta Saran, Kavisha Elayaperumal, Srimeera Chandrasekaran, Sathiabama Zayasankar, Arunadevi Sekar, Uma Venkatesan

Captain: Janaki Ramasamy Vice-captain: Arunadevi Sekar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rubavathi Gubendiran, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Anjana B, Nisha Seetharamun, Janaki Ramasamy, Arunadevi Sekar, Arthika Velmurugan, Kavisha Elayaperumal, Uma Venkatesan, Srimeera Chandrasekaran, Sathiabama Zayasankar

Captain: Arunadevi Sekar Vice-captain: Kavisha Elayaperumal

