LIO-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women’s T10, Match 8

Lionesses Women will face Princess Women (LIO-W vs PRI-W) in Match No. 8 of the Pondicherry Women's T10 on Thursday, July 7. The match will be played at the Pondicherry Siechem Ground in Pondicherry.

Lionesses Women are at the bottom of the table with just one win from three games. They suffered a 44-run defeat at the hands of Angels Women in their previous contest.

Lionesses Women have lost two consecutive games and will be keen to put their losing run to an end.

Princess Women, on the other hand, also have a win and two losses from three games. They occupy the third spot due to superior net run-rate as compared to their opponents for this match.

Princess Women lost to Queens Women by 15 runs and need to bounce back. Both sides, desperate to win, should make this an interesting contest.

LIO-W vs PRI-W Probable Playing XIs

Lionesses Women

Sathya Gowri Sameera Yadav, Anjana B, Arthika Velmurugan, Arunadevi Sekar, Lella Tejaswini, Prasanna Mohanraj, Sivasankari Ramasamy, Uma Venkatesan, Sathiabama Zayasankar, Dirisha S, Selvarani Velayuthama.

Princess Women

Radhika Pandian, Sonal Patil, Ramya M Latha (c), Likhitha Vilveetil, Dhanushree Sivaraman, Kanimozhi Karunanithi, Abirame Ramamurthy, Sushmitha Raja, Nithya N, Gokulnandhinir Murugesan, Priyanka Kamaraj.

Match Details

LIO-W vs PRI-W, Pondicherry Women's T10, Match 9

Date & Time: July 7, 2022; 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Pondicherry Siechem Ground, Pondicherry.

Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is even and fans can expect a fair contest between both the bat and the ball. Spinners will have an important role to play with the ball. The average first innings total at this venue is 72.

Today's LIO-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Ramya M. Latha is a wicketkeeper-batter from Princess Women. She is a safe pick behind the stumps. As skipper of the team, she can also score some vital runs with the bat and is a valuable pick.

Batter

Radhika Pandian is a top batter from Princess Women. So far, she has scored 71 runs from three matches in this tournament. She is also handy with the ball and can chip in if needed, having picked up a couple of wickets as well.

All-rounder

Sonal Patil is a fine choice for this category. She is capable of making valuable contributions with the bat and can also pick up important wickets with the ball. Her all-round skills make her a must-pick in your Dream11 side for this contest.

Bowler

Uma Venkatesan has been the pick of the bowlers for Lionesses Women in this tournament. She has picked up four wickets from three matches so far. Uma is expected to deliver with the ball in this crucial fixture.

Five best players to pick in LIO-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Radhika Pandian (Princess Women)

Sonal Patil (Princess Women)

Uma Venkatesan (Lionesses Women)

Sathiabama Zayasankar (Lionesses Women)

Arunadevi Sekar (Lionesses Women)

Key stats for LIO-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Prediction Team

(Includes Stats from Previous Edition)

Radhika Pandian: 86 runs and two wickets

Sonal Patil: 101 runs and three wickets

Sathiabama Zayasankar: Six wickets

Uma Venkatesan: Four wickets

LIO-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Prediction (Pondicherry Women's T10)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ramya M Latha, Sivasankari Ramasamy, Radhika Pandian, Dhanushree Sivaraman, Anjana B, Sonal Patil, Arunadevi Sekar, Gokulnandhini Murugesan, Uma Venkatesan, Sathiabama Zayasankar, Abirame Ramamurthy

Captain: Sonal Patil Vice-captain: Radhika Pandian

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ramya M Latha, Radhika Pandian, Dhanushree Sivaraman, Anjana B, Sonal Patil, Arunadevi Sekar, Gokulnandhini Murugesan, Arthika Velmurugan, Uma Venkatesan, Sathiabama Zayasankar, Abirame Ramamurthy

Captain: Radhika Pandian Vice-captain: Arunadevi Sekar.

LIVE POLL Q. Uma Venkatesan to pick up two wickets? Yes No 1 votes so far