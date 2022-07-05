LIO-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women’s T10, Match 3

Lionesses Women (LIO-W) will be up against Queens Women (QUN-W) in the third match of the Pondicherry Women’s T10 on Tuesday, July 5. The Siechem Ground in Pondicherry will host this encounter.

Lionesses Women began their campaign with a victory against Princess Women in their opening contest. Batting first, they put up 79/3 on the board. Their bowlers then restricted the Princess Women to 65/4, eventually winning the game by 14 runs. Lionesses Women will want to build on this momentum.

Queens Women, meanwhile, enter this contest after having lost their first game against Angels Women by 11 runs. Chasing only 68 runs to win, they got close but failed to finish the game, ending their innings at 56/5. Queens Women need to lift themselves up in this fixture.

LIO-W vs QUN-W Probable Playing XIs

Lionesses Women

Yuvashri Karthikeyan (C), Anjana B, Arthika Velmurugan, Arunadevi Sekar, Lella Tejaswini, Sivasankari Ramasamy, Uma Venkatesan, Sathiambama Zayasankar, Vasanthi Dhanraj, Selvarani Velayutham, Prasanna Mohanraj.

Queens Women

Johnstephy Elumalai, Nandhini Chandrasekaran (C), Roshini Rajasekaran, Sri Lakshmi P, Usha S, Pooja Saravanan, Reena Thirugnanam S, Soundharya A Arumugan, Hema Sri Aravamuthan, Betha Raghavika, Ruprashi Selvaperumal S.

Match Details

Match: LIO-W vs QUN-W, Pondicherry Women's T10, Match 3.

Date & Time: July 5, 2022; 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Siechem Ground, Pondicherry.

Pitch Report

The wicket is balanced in nature. Both batters and bowlers will be assisted equally. Fans can expect a good contest between the bat and the ball. Spinners will have a key role to play. The average first-innings total here is 72.

Today’s LIO-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Johnstephy Elumalai will be keen to contribute with the bat. She is a handy batter and can score some vital runs. The wicket-keeper batter from Queens Women is a fine pick for this contest.

Batter

Yuvashri Karthikeyan, skipper of Lionesses Women, is a capable batter. She played a vital innings of 25 runs in the first match, opening the batting for her side. The skipper will be keen to lead from the front with the bat in this match.

All-rounder

Roshini Rajasekaran is a key all-rounder for this match. She picked up a wicket and scored 12 runs in the first game for Queens Women. Roshini can put up a good all-round display with both the bat and the ball.

Bowler

Sathiabama Zayasankar from Lionesses Women put up a good performance with the ball in the first match. She picked up a couple of wickets and was economical as well. Zayasankar is also an important inclusion for this contest.

5 best players to pick in LIO-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Johnstephy Elumalai (Queens Women).

Yuvashri Karthikeyan (Lionesses Women).

Roshini Rajasekaran (Queens Women).

Sathiabama Zayasankar (Lionesses Women).

Uma Venkatesan (Lionesses Women).

Key stats for LIO-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction Team

(Includes Stats from Previous Edition)

Yuvashri Karthikeyan: 189 runs and two wickets.

Roshini Rajasekaran: 12 runs and one wicket.

Sathiabama Zayasankar: Five wickets.

Uma Venkatesan: Two wickets.

LIO-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction (Pondicherry Women's T10)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Johnstephy Elumalai, Sivasankari Ramasamy, Yuvashri Karthikeyan, Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Anjana B, Roshini Rajasekaran, Reena Thirugnanam, Arunadevi Sekar, Sathiabama Zayasankar, Uma Venkatesan, Soundharya Arumugam.

Captain: Yuvashri Karthikeyan. Vice-captain: Roshini Rajasekaran.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Johnstephy Elumalai, Yuvashri Karthikeyan, Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Anjana B, Roshini Rajasekaran, Reena Thirugnanam, Lella Tejaswini, Arthika Velmurugan, Sathiabama Zayasankar, Uma Venkatesan, Soundharya Arumugam.

Captain: Roshini Rajasekaran. Vice-captain: Sathiabama Zayasankar.

LIVE POLL Q. Sathiabama Zayasankar to pick up 2 wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far