Lions vs Warriors - Dream11 Prediction

Lions will take on Warriors in match number 10 of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23 at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Friday (October 21). Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the LIO vs WAR Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Lions haven't had a great start to this season. They have lost both their games so far. The side failed to defend 174 against North West while they lost by 71 runs in their run-chase of 191 against Titans.

Meanwhile, Warriors have one win and one no-result. They had reduced Knights to 21/3 while defending 135 when the rain came down. However, they won a nail-biter against Rocks as they defended 165 and won by three runs.

LIO vs WAR, Match Details

The 10th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23 between Lions and Warriors will be played on October 21 at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: LIO vs WAR

Date & Time: October 21, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

The track at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom has been a good one to bat on. Teams have made totals in excess of 150-160, which have been chased successfully as well. The average first innings score is 158 so far. More of the same can be expected from this game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

LIO vs WAR Probable Playing 11 today

Lions Team News

No major injury concerns.

Lions Probable Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Cameron Delport, Dominic Hendricks, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Evan Jones, Malusi Siboto (c), Codi Yusuf, Lutho Sipamla, Tetelo Maphaka, Muhammad Manack.

Warriors Team News

No major injury concerns.

Warriors Probable Playing XI: Matthew Breetzke, Wihan Lubbe (c), Rudi Second, Lesiba Ngoepe, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Beyers Swanepoel, Glenton Stuurman, Kgaudisa Molefe, Ziyaad Abrahams, Jordan Hermann, Tsepo Ndwandwa.

Today’s LIO vs WAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Matthew Breetzke (2 matches, 68 runs)

Matthew Breetzke is in good touch with the bat. He has scored 68 runs in two matches and has a strike rate of 161.90.

Top Batter Pick

Evan Jones (2 matches, 70 runs, 1 wicket)

Evan Jones has been batting really well. He has accumulated 70 runs at a strike rate of 129.62 and has picked up one wicket in four overs across two games at an economy of 6.50.

Top All-rounder Pick

Beyers Swanepoel (2 matches, 23 runs, 1 wicket)

Beyers Swanepoel seems to be contributing nicely all-round. He has made 23 runs while striking at 191.66 and has chipped in with one wicket at an economy rate of 7.20.

Top Bowler Pick

Lutho Sipamla (2 matches, 4 wickets)

Lutho Sipamla has been expensive with the ball but he has been amongst the wickets. He has returned with four scalps from two games and has a bowling strike-rate of 10.5.

LIO vs WAR match captain and vice-captain choices

Wiaan Mulder (2 matches, 84 runs, 1 wicket)

Wiaan Mulder has been superb with both bat and ball. He has amassed 84 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 129.23. With the ball, he has taken one wicket at an economy of 7.83.

Jordan Hermann (2 matches, 119 runs)

Jordan Hermann is in top batting form. He has aggregated 119 runs in two innings and is striking at 133.70. He has got half-centuries in both games so far.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LIO vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Wiaan Mulder 84 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches Jordan Hermann 119 runs in 2 matches Evan Jones 70 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches Beyers Swanepoel 23 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches Matthew Breetzke 68 runs in 2 matches

LIO vs WAR match expert tips

The top-order batters and all-rounders have been the consistent performers so far and they could be the key. Hence, the likes of Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton, Evan Jones, Jordan Hermann and Wiaan Mulder might be vital picks.

LIO vs WAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Lions vs Warriors - CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Wihan Lubbe, Evan Jones, Jordan Hermann

All-rounders: Wiaan Mulder, Beyers Swanepoel

Bowlers: Malusi Siboto, Ziyaad Abrahams, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman

LIO vs WAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team Lions vs Warriors - CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Matthew Breetzke

Batters: Sinethemba Qeshile, Mitchell Van Buuren, Evan Jones, Jordan Hermann

All-rounders: Wiaan Mulder, Beyers Swanepoel, Codi Yusuf

Bowlers: Malusi Siboto, Ziyaad Abrahams, Glenton Stuurman

