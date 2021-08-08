LIO vs SHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2021 Match 7

Lions XI will face Sharks XI in the seventh match of this Pondicherry T20 2021 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Sunday.

Both teams have had a similar start to their Pondicherry T20 campaign. The two sides lost their first games before recording a win. Lions XI lost to Tigers XI before beating Tuskers XI. Sharks XI, meanwhile, went down against Panthers XI before beating Bulls XI.

LIO vs SHA Probable Playing 11 Today

Lions XI: R Ayyanar, B Surendar, Shreeraj Anant Gharat, Nitish Manik Salekar, N Thennavan, Satish Jangir B, S Parameeswaran, A Kamaleeshwaran, Kannan Vignesh, P Murugan, SanthaMoorthy

Sharks XI: Mohit Mittan, Logesh P, Nipun Gaikwad, Anand Subramanian, G Chiranjeevi (c), Premraj, Vishal Khokhar, G Thivagar, Raghu Sharma, T A Abeesh, Akshay Jain S

Match Details

LIO vs SHA, Match 7, Pondicherry T20

Date and Time: August 8th 2021, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has been a good one to bat on, with the average first-innings score at the venue after the first four Pondicherry T20 2021 games being about 160 runs. While the track has assisted the spinners a bit, the pacers have also found some movement with the new ball.

Today’s LIO vs SHA Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

R Ayyanar – Ayyanar is someone who can blast away at the top of the order and score big runs. He has scored 48 runs in two innings so far.

Batsmen

Shreeraj Anant Gharat – The Lions XI no.3 has looked solid in both games so far. He has scores of 32 and 38 in the two Pondicherry T20 games.

Mohit Mittan – Mittan has accumulated 56 runs in two games and could be the one to watch out for.

All-rounders

G Chiranjeevi – The Sharks XI all-rounder has contributed nicely all-round. He has scored 44 runs and has picked up four wickets.

Kannan Vignesh – Vignesh is one of the top bowlers for Lions XI. He has returned with four wickets at an economy rate of 5.50.

Bowlers

Satish Jangir B – The off-spinner may have been expensive but he has picked up three wickets in two Pondicherry T20 games so far.

Akshay Jain S – The Sharks XI left-arm spinner has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 5.57.

Top 5 best players to pick in LIO vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Team

G Chiranjeevi (SHA): 211 points

Satish Jangir B (LIO): 173 points

Kannan Vignesh (LIO): 138 points

Shreeraj Anant Gharat (LIO): 109 points

Akshay Jain S (SHA): 108 points

Important stats for LIO vs SHA Dream11 prediction team

Kannan Vignesh: 4 wickets

Satish Jangir B: 44 runs & 3 wickets

G Chiranjeevi: 4 wickets

Akshay Jain S: 3 wickets

LIO vs SHA Dream 11 Prediction (Pondicherry T20)

Dream11 Team 1 for Lions XI vs Sharks XI - Pondicherry T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Ayyanar, Anand Subramanian, Shreeraj Anant Gharat, B Surendar, Mohit Mittan, Kannan Vignesh, G Chiranjeevi, Santhamoorthy, Satish Jangir B, Akshay Jain S, Raghu Sharma

Captain: Kannan Vignesh. Vice-captain: G Chiranjeevi

Dream11 Team 2 for Lions XI vs Sharks XI - Pondicherry T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Ayyanar, Anand Subramanian, Shreeraj Anant Gharat, Premraj, Mohit Mittan, S Parameeswaran, Kannan Vignesh, G Chiranjeevi, Satish Jangir B, T A Abeesh, Akshay Jain S

Captain: Satish Jangir B. Vice-captain: R Ayyanar

Edited by Samya Majumdar