LIO vs SHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2021, Match 21

Lions XI will take on Sharks XI in match number 21 of the Pondicherry T20 2021 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Tuesday.

Lions XI haven't been in the best of forms in the Pondicherry T20. With two wins and four losses, they are currently fourth in the points table. Sharks XI have also been inconsistent as well, winning and losing three games apiece. They currently find themselves third in the standings.

LIO vs SHA Probable Playing 11 Today

Lions XI: Ajith Kumar A, Shreeraj Anant Gharat, Nitish Manik Salekar, N Thennavan (c), S Parameeswaran, A Kamaleeshwaran, Satish Jangir B, S Rajaram, Kannan Vignesh, P Murugan, Muhammed Salmanul Faris

Sharks XI: Logesh P, Sivamurugan M, G Chiranjeevi (c), Anand Subramanian, G Thivagar, Mohit Mittan, S Sabari, Raghu Sharma, Akshay Jain S, Vijith A, T A Abeesh

Match Details

LIO vs SHA, Match 21, Pondicherry T20

Date and Time: August 17th 2021, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has been a decent one to bat on. The average first-innings score after 20 Pondicherry T20 matches at the venue is around 149 runs. While there has been some turn available for the spinners, the pacers have found some movement as well.

Today’s LIO vs SHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Anand Subramanian – The Sharks XI wicket-keeper is batting really well, having accumulated 147 runs while striking at 138.67.

Batsmen

A Kamaleeshwaran – Kamaleeshwaran is the Lions XI's leading run-scorer in the Pondicherry T20, amassing 131 runs at a strike rate of 181.94.

Logesh P – The Sharks XI opener has been in top form and is the Pondicherry T20's second-highest run-getter. He has scored 219 runs at an average of 43.60 and a strike rate of 115.87.

All-rounders

Kannan Vignesh – Vignesh may not have contributed much with the bat, but he has been splendid with the ball. He has picked up 12 wickets at an economy of 6.08.

G Chiranjeevi – The Sharks XI skipper has fared well all-round, scoring 71 runs and taking seven wickets.

Bowlers

Raghu Sharma – The leg-spinner has picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.08 in the Pondicherry T20.

Satish Jangir B – Jangir has chipped in nicely with both the bat and ball. He has got 87 runs and picked up eight wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in LIO vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Team

Satish Jangir B (LIO): 432 points

Kannan Vignesh (LIO): 432 points

G Chiranjeevi (SHA): 362 points

S Parameeswaran (LIO): 320 points

Raghu Sharma (SHA): 313 points

Important stats for LIO vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Team

Logesh P: 219 runs; SR – 115.87

Raghu Sharma: 9 wickets; ER – 6.08

Kannan Vignesh: 12 wickets; ER – 6.08

Satish Jangir B: 87 runs & 8 wickets; SR – 167.30 & ER – 8.62

LIO vs SHA Dream 11 Prediction (Pondicherry T20)

Dream11 Team for Lions XI vs Sharks XI - Pondicherry T20 2021 Match 21.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anand Subramanian, A Kamaleeshwaran, Mohit Mittan, Nitish Manik Salekar, Logesh P, Kannan Vignesh, S Parameeswaran, G Chiranjeevi, Raghu Sharma, Satish Jangir B, T A Abeesh

Captain: Kannan Vignesh. Vice-captain: G Chiranjeevi

Dream11 Team for Lions XI vs Sharks XI - Pondicherry T20 2021 Match 21.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anand Subramanian, A Kamaleeshwaran, Mohit Mittan, Logesh P, Shreeraj Anant Gharat, Kannan Vignesh, S Parameeswaran, G Chiranjeevi, Raghu Sharma, Akshay Jain S, Satish Jangir B

Captain: Satish Jangir B. Vice-captain: Raghu Sharma

