LIO vs TIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2021 Match 1

Lions XI (LIO) will be up against Tigers XI (TIG) in the opening match of the Pondicherry T20 2021 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground on Thursday.

Lions XI didn’t have a great run in the 2020 edition of the Pondicherry T20, managing just one win from five games. They will want to better their record this time around. Tigers XI, meanwhile, were at the top of the Pondicherry T20 points table with four wins and a loss. They will be looking to continue their good form this season as well.

LIO vs TIG Probable Playing 11 Today

Lions XI: Ayyanar R (wk), N Thennavan, Surendar B (c), Nitish Manik Salekar, Shri Sivagunal S, Ajith Kumar A, S Parameeswaran, R Ayyanar, Satish Jangir B, Vignesh K, S Santhamoorthy

Tigers XI: R Ragupathy (c), Arjun Ganesh, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Andrew Subikshan, S Jasvanth, J Karthikeyan, Mathavan M (wk), M Madan Kumar, Vijai R, Jullian Jacab, Aravind Raj R

Match Details

LIO vs TIG, Match 1, Pondicherry T20

Date and Time: August 5th 2021, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground is a decent one to bat on. But there is something in it for the bowlers as well. The pitch does assist the spinners, who could have a big say in the proceedings. A score of around 140-145 could be par at the venue.

Today’s LIO vs TIG Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

R Ayyanar – The Lions stumper had a consistent run in the 2020 season of the Pondicherry T20. He scored 132 runs in four innings and could be the player to watch out for this season.

Batsmen

R Ragupathy – Ragupathy is somone who can pile on the big runs. He amassed 187 runs in five innings in the Pondicherry T20 2020.

Nitish Manik Salekar – Salekar will be one of the premier batters for TIG. He is likely to bat in the top four and can score substantially.

All-rounders

S Jasvanth – The TIG all-rounder picked up nine wickets from six innings in the 2020 edition of the Pondicherry T20. He can also be handy with the bat.

Surendar B: Surendar will be looking to lead from the front and can contribute effectively with both the bat and ball.

Bowlers

S Santhamoorthy: Santhamoorthy might be a key bowler for LIO. He took nine wickets from five matches in the 2020 edition.

M Madan Kumar: Kumar could be someone who can keep things tight and also constantly chip away with wickets for TIG.

Top 5 best players to pick in LIO vs TIG Dream11 Prediction Team

R Ragupathy (TIG)

S Jasvanth (TIG)

R Ayyanar (LIO)

S Santhamoorthy (LIO)

R Ayyanar (LIO)

Important stats for LIO vs TIG Dream11 prediction team

R Ragupathy: 187 runs from five games; SR – 127.21

S Jasvanth: Nine wickets from six games; ER – 4.78

R Ayyanar: 132 runs from four games; SR – 107.31

S Santhamoorthy: Nine wickets from five games; ER – 8.37

LIO vs TIG Dream 11 Prediction (Pondicherry T20)

Dream11 Team 1 for Lions XI vs Tigers XI - Pondicherry T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Ayyanar, J Karthikeyan, Nitish Manik Salekar, R Ragupathy, S Jasvanth, Andrew Subikshan, Surendar B, Shri Sivagunal S, M Madan Kumar, Satish Jangir B, S Santhamoorthy

Captain: S Jasvanth. Vice-captain: Surendar B

Dream11 Team 2 for Lions XI vs Tigers XI - Pondicherry T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mathavan M, R Ayyanar, J Karthikeyan, Nitish Manik Salekar, R Ragupathy, Vignesh K, S Jasvanth, Surendar B, M Madan Kumar, Satish Jangir B, S Santhamoorthy

Captain: R Ragupathy. Vice-captain: R Ayyanar

Edited by Samya Majumdar