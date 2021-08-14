LIO vs TIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2021, Match 16

Lions XI will take on Tigers XI in match number 16 of the Pondicherry T20 2021 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Saturday.

Lions XI have been inconsistent in the Pondicherry T20 2021, having won just two of their five games. Tigers XI, on the other hand, have fared marginally better, winning thrice in five Pondicherry T20 2021 outings.

LIO vs TIG Probable Playing 11 Today

Lions XI: R Ayyanar, Ajith Kumar A, Shreeraj Anant Gharat (c), Nitish Manik Salekar, A Kamaleeshwaran, N Thennavan, Satish Jangir B, SanthaMoorthy, S Rajaram, Kannan Vignesh, P Murugan

Tigers XI: R Ragupathy, Arjun Ganesh, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Anton Andrew Subikshan, M Mathavan, J Karthikeyan, Vijay Raja, S Jasvanth, Siva Kumar, Madan Kumar, R Vijai

Match Details

LIO vs TIG, Match 16, Pondicherry T20 2021

Date and Time: August 14th 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has been a good one to bat on. After the first 14 Pondicherry T20 2021 games at the venue, the average first-innings score is about 148 runs. While the spinners have found some turn, the pacers have got the ball moving as well.

Today’s LIO vs TIG Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

R Ayyanar – Ayyanar has been decent with the bat and and quite safe behind the stumps as well.

Batsmen

A Kamaleeshwaran – The Lions XI middle-order batsman has chipped in with 104 runs at a strike rate of 189.09.

R Ragupathy - Ragupathy has been in good touch with the bat in the Pondicherry T20 2021, scoring 117 runs at a strike rate of 151.94.

All-rounders

Kannan Vignesh – Vignesh is the Lions XI's leading wicket-taker, picking up nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.10.

Paras Ratnaparkhe – The Tigers XI all-rounder has been in top form with both the bat and ball. He has scored 111 runs at a strike rate of 119.35 while taking six wickets at an economy rate of 5.76.

Bowlers

Siva Kumar – The Tigers XI pacer has taken nine wickets from five games at an economy rate of 5.92.

Satish Jangir B – Jangir has contributed superbly with both the bat and ball, scoring 65 runs and picking up eight wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in LIO vs TIG Dream11 prediction team

Satish Jangir B (LIO): 400 points

Paras Ratnaparkhe (TIG): 366 points

Siva Kumar (TIG): 320 points

Kannan Vignesh (LIO): 300 points

S Jasvanth (TIG): 289 points

Important stats for LIO vs TIG Dream11 Prediction Team

Satish Jangir B: 65 runs & 8 wickets; SR – 151.16 & ER – 8.44

A Kamaleeshwaran: 104 runs; SR – 189.09

Siva Kumar: 9 wickets; ER – 5.92

R Ayyanar: 117 runs; SR – 151.94

LIO vs TIG Dream 11 Prediction (Pondicherry T20 2021)

Dream11 Team for Lions XI vs Tigers XI - Pondicherry T20 2021 Match 16.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Ayyanar, A Kamaleeshwaran, Nitish Manik Salekar, R Ragupathy, Kannan Vignesh, S Jasvanth, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Satish Jangir B, SanthaMoorthy, Siva Kumar, Vijay Raja

Captain: Satish Jangir B. Vice-captain: Paras Ratnaparkhe

Dream11 Team 2 for Lions XI vs Tigers XI - Pondicherry T20 2021 Match 16.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Ayyanar, Arjun Ganesh, N Thennavan, A Kamaleeshwaran, R Ragupathy, Kannan Vignesh, S Jasvanth, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Satish Jangir B, R Vijai, Siva Kumar

Captain: Siva Kumar. Vice-captain: Kannan Vignesh

Edited by Samya Majumdar