LIT vs BBP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025, Match 8

The eighth match of the West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025 will see Leeward Islands Thunder (LIT) squaring off against Barbados Pelicans (BBP) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Thursday, May 1. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LIT vs BBP Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Leeward Islands Thunder won their first match against Jamaica Titans by six wickets. Barbados Pelicans, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches. They won their last match against Windward Islands Infernos by one run.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

LIT vs BBP Match Details

The eighth match of the West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025 will be played on May 1 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. The game will take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LIT vs BBP, 8th Match

Date and Time: 1st May 2025, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba

Pitch Report

The pitch at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score runs in plenty. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Barbados Pelicans and Windward Islands Infernos, where a total of 397 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

LIT vs BBP Form Guide

LIT - W

BBP - W L

LIT vs BBP Probable Playing XI

LIT Playing XI

No injury updates

J Cornelius, K James, K Gore, J Andrews, M Louis, G Depeiza, C Pennyfeather, E Francis, N Edwards, J Carmichael, A Mahase

BBP Playing XI

No injury updates

L Boucher (wk), K Wickham, K Alleyne, S Parris, S Brathwaite, N Young, J Bishop, A Alexandre, N Sealy, J Sinclair, R Simmonds

LIT vs BBP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Boucher

L Boucher is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 24 runs in the last two matches. J Andrew is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Brathwaite

K Wickham and S Brathwaite are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. S Brathwaite is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He smashed 85 runs in the last match. K Alleyne is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

N Young

N Young and J Bishop are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. N Young will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 44 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches. K James is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

J Sinclair

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Sinclair and Z Motara. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. J Sinclair will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken three wickets and smashed seven runs in the last two matches. J Carmichael is another good bowler for today's match.

LIT vs BBP match captain and vice-captain choices

N Young

N Young is one of the most crucial picks from Barbados Pelicans as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 44 runs and taken three wickets in the last two matches.

S Brathwaite

S Brathwaite is another crucial pick from the Barbados Pelicans squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order in today's match. He smashed 85 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for LIT vs BBP, 8th Match

N Young

K Alleyne

K James

S Brathwaite

K Gore

Leeward Islands Thunder vs Barbados Pelicans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Leeward Islands Thunder vs Barbados Pelicans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Boucher

Batters: M Louis, K Wickham, K Alleyne

All-rounders: J Bishop, N Young, K Gore, K James

Bowlers: Z Motara, J Carmichael, J Sinclair

Leeward Islands Thunder vs Barbados Pelicans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Boucher

Batters: S Brathwaite, K Wickham, K Alleyne

All-rounders: N Young, K Gore, K James

Bowlers: Z Motara, R Simmonds, A Mahase, J Sinclair

Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

