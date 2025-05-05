LIT vs GRR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025, Match 12

The 12th match of the West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025 will see Leeward Islands Thunder (LIT) squaring off against Guyana Rainforest Rangers (GRR) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Monday, May 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LIT vs GRR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Guyana Rainforest Rangers have lost all of their last three matches. They lost their last match to Jamaica Titans by three runs. Leeward Islands Thunder, on the other hand, have won all of their last three matches. They won their last match against Trinidad & Tobago Legends by 3three wickets.

The two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

LIT vs GRR Match Details

The 12th match of the West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025 will be played on May 5 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LIT vs GRR, 12th Match

Date and Time: 5th May, 2025, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba

Pitch Report

The pitch at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a high scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Leeward Islands Thunder and Trinidad & Tobago Legends, where a total of 303 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

LIT vs GRR Form Guide

LIT - W W W

GRR - L L L

LIT vs GRR Probable Playing XI

LIT Playing XI

No injury updates

K James, J Cornelius, M Louis, J Andrews (wk), K Gore, A Mahase, G Depeiza, C Pennyfeather, E Francis, M McKenzie, N Edwards

GRR Playing XI

No injury updates

R Clarke (wk), A Sukhwa (wk), K Savory, K Anderson, Q Sampson, K Sinclair, A Nedd, R Latiff, N Smith, J Blades, R Alimohamed

LIT vs GRR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Andrew

J Andrew is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 94 runs in the last three matches. R Clarke is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

K Anderson

K Anderson and J Cornelius are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. K Anderson is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 106 runs in the last three matches. G Depeiza is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

K James

K James and A Nedd are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. K James will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 110 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last three matches. K Gore is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

J James

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Edwards and J James. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. J James will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken 7 wickets in the last three matches. A Mahase is another good bowler pick for today's match.

LIT vs GRR match captain and vice-captain choices

K James

K James is one of the most crucial picks from Leeward Islands Thunder as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 110 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last three matches.

K Anderson

K Anderson is one of the most crucial picks from the Guyana Rainforest Rangers squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 106 runs in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for LIT vs GRR, 12th Match

K Anderson

K James

J Blades

N Edwards

J Andrew

Leeward Islands Thunder vs Guyana Rainforest Rangers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Leeward Islands Thunder vs Guyana Rainforest Rangers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Andrew, R Clarke

Batters: K Anderson, J Cornelius

All-rounders: K James, K Sinclair, A Nedd, K Gore

Bowlers: J Blades, N Edwards, A Mahase

Leeward Islands Thunder vs Guyana Rainforest Rangers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Andrew

Batters: K Anderson, Z Ramsammy

All-rounders: K James, C Pennyfeather, A Nedd

Bowlers: J Blades, N Edwards, A Mahase, N Smith, M McKenzie

