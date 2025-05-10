LIT vs TTL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025, Final

The final of the West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025 will see Leeward Islands Thunder (LIT) squaring off against Trinidad & Tobago Legions (TTL) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Sunday, May 11. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LIT vs TTL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Leeward Islands Thunder have won four of their last six matches. They won the playoff match against Windward Islands Infernos by 8 wickets. Trinidad & Tobago Legions, on the other hand, have won four of their last five matches. They won their last match against Windward Islands Infernos by 6 wickets.

These two teams have played one head-to-head match. Leeward Islands Thunder won that match by 3 wickets.

LIT vs TTL Match Details

The final of the West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025 will be played on May 11 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LIT vs TTL, Final Match

Date and Time: 11th May 2025, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba

Pitch Report

The pitch at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a high-scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Windward Islands Infernos and Leeward Islands Thunder, where a total of 139 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

LIT vs TTL Form Guide

LIT - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

TTL - Won 4 of their last 5 matches

LIT vs TTL Probable Playing XI

LIT Playing XI

No injury updates

J Cornelius, K James, K Gore, J Andrews, M Louis, G Depeiza, C Pennyfeather, E Francis, N Edwards, J Carmichael, A Mahase

TTL Playing XI

No injury updates

A Jangoo, J da Silva (wk), C Cooper, K Pooran, N Bidaisee, J Goolie, J Layne, S Lewis, M Govia, M Clarke, J James

LIT vs TTL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Jangoo

A Jangoo is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 115 runs in the last five matches. J Andrew is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

C Thurton

J Cornelius and C Thurton are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. C Thurton is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 50 runs in the last two matches. K Pooran is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

N Bidaisee

N Bidaisee and K James are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. K James will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 177 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last six matches. J Goolie is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

N Edwards

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Layne and N Edwards. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. N Edwards will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken 9 wickets and smashed 28 runs in the last six matches. A Mahase is another good bowler for today's match.

LIT vs TTL match captain and vice-captain choices

N Bidaisee

N Bidaisee is one of the most crucial picks from Trinidad & Tobago Legions as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 120 runs and taken 8 wickets in the last five matches of the season.

K James

K James is one of the most crucial picks from the Leeward Islands Thunder squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 177 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for LIT vs TTL, Final Match

N Bidaisee

K James

N Edwards

J Layne

A Mahase

Leeward Islands Thunder vs Trinidad & Tobago Legions Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Leeward Islands Thunder vs Trinidad & Tobago Legions Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Jangoo, J Andrew

Batters: C Thurton

All-rounders: E Francis, N Bidaisee, K James, J Goolie

Bowlers: A Mahase, J Layne, N Edwards, M McKenzie

Leeward Islands Thunder vs Trinidad & Tobago Legions Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J da Silva

Batters: C Thurton

All-rounders: E Francis, N Bidaisee, K James, J James

Bowlers: A Mahase, J Layne, N Edwards, M McKenzie, M Clarke

