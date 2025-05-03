LIT vs TTL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025, Match 10

The 10th match of the West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025 will see Leeward Islands Thunder (LIT) squaring off against Trinidad & Tobago Legends (TTL) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Saturday, May 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LIT vs TTL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

Leeward Islands Thunder have won both of their matches so far. They won their first match against the Jamaica Titans by six wickets. Trinidad & Tobago Legends, on the other hand, have won all three of their matches. They won their last match against the Jamaica Titans by six wickets.

The two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

LIT vs TTL Match Details

The 10th match of the West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025 will be played on May 3 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

LIT vs TTL, 10th Match

Date and Time: 3rd May, 2025, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba

Pitch Report

The pitch at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a high scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Barbados Pelicans and Leeward Islands Thunder, where a total of 256 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

Ad

LIT vs TTL Form Guide

LIT - W W

TTL - W W W

LIT vs TTL Probable Playing XI

LIT Playing XI

No injury updates

J Cornelius, K James, K Gore, J Andrews, M Louis, G Depeiza, C Pennyfeather, E Francis, N Edwards, J Carmichael, A Mahase

TTL Playing XI

No injury updates

A Jangoo, J da Silva (wk), C Cooper, K Pooran, N Bidaisee, J Goolie, J Layne, S Lewis, M Govia, M Clarke, J James

Ad

LIT vs TTL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J da Silva

J da Silva is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 100 runs in the last three matches. J Andrew is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

J Goolie

J Cornelius and J Goolie are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. J Goolie is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 90 runs in the last three matches. K Pooran is another good batter pick for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

N Bidaisee

N Bidaisee and J James are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. N Bidaisee will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 64 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last three matches. K James is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

N Edwards

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Layne and N Edwards. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. N Edwards will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken 4 wickets in the last two matches. A Mahase is another good bowler pick for today's match.

Ad

LIT vs TTL match captain and vice-captain choices

N Bidaisee

N Bidaisee is one of the most crucial picks from Trinidad & Tobago Legends as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 64 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last three matches.

K James

K James is one of the most crucial picks from the Leeward Islands Thunder squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 74 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for LIT vs TTL, 10th Match

N Bidaisee

K James

N Edwards

J Layne

J James

Leeward Islands Thunder vs Trinidad & Tobago Legends Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Leeward Islands Thunder vs Trinidad & Tobago Legends Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J da Silva, J Andrew

Ad

Batters: J Cornelius, J Goolie

All-rounders: J James, N Bidaisee, K James, M Govia

Bowlers: A Mahase, J Layne, N Edwards

Leeward Islands Thunder vs Trinidad & Tobago Legends Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J da Silva

Ad

Batters: J Goolie

All-rounders: J James, N Bidaisee, K James, M Govia, K Gore

Bowlers: A Mahase, J Layne, N Edwards, M Clarke

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️