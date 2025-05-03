LIT vs TTL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025, Match 10

The 10th match of the West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025 will see Leeward Islands Thunder (LIT) squaring off against Trinidad & Tobago Legends (TTL) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Saturday, May 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LIT vs TTL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Leeward Islands Thunder have won both of their matches so far. They won their first match against the Jamaica Titans by six wickets. Trinidad & Tobago Legends, on the other hand, have won all three of their matches. They won their last match against the Jamaica Titans by six wickets.
The two teams have never played a head-to-head match.
LIT vs TTL Match Details
The 10th match of the West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025 will be played on May 3 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
LIT vs TTL, 10th Match
Date and Time: 3rd May, 2025, 4:30 AM IST
Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba
Pitch Report
The pitch at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a high scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Barbados Pelicans and Leeward Islands Thunder, where a total of 256 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.
LIT vs TTL Form Guide
LIT - W W
TTL - W W W
LIT vs TTL Probable Playing XI
LIT Playing XI
No injury updates
J Cornelius, K James, K Gore, J Andrews, M Louis, G Depeiza, C Pennyfeather, E Francis, N Edwards, J Carmichael, A Mahase
TTL Playing XI
No injury updates
A Jangoo, J da Silva (wk), C Cooper, K Pooran, N Bidaisee, J Goolie, J Layne, S Lewis, M Govia, M Clarke, J James
LIT vs TTL Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
J da Silva
J da Silva is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 100 runs in the last three matches. J Andrew is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
J Goolie
J Cornelius and J Goolie are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. J Goolie is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 90 runs in the last three matches. K Pooran is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
N Bidaisee
N Bidaisee and J James are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. N Bidaisee will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 64 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last three matches. K James is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.
Bowlers
N Edwards
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Layne and N Edwards. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. N Edwards will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken 4 wickets in the last two matches. A Mahase is another good bowler pick for today's match.
LIT vs TTL match captain and vice-captain choices
N Bidaisee
N Bidaisee is one of the most crucial picks from Trinidad & Tobago Legends as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 64 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last three matches.
K James
K James is one of the most crucial picks from the Leeward Islands Thunder squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 74 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches.
5 Must-Picks for LIT vs TTL, 10th Match
N Bidaisee
K James
N Edwards
J Layne
J James
Leeward Islands Thunder vs Trinidad & Tobago Legends Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Leeward Islands Thunder vs Trinidad & Tobago Legends Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: J da Silva, J Andrew
Batters: J Cornelius, J Goolie
All-rounders: J James, N Bidaisee, K James, M Govia
Bowlers: A Mahase, J Layne, N Edwards
Leeward Islands Thunder vs Trinidad & Tobago Legends Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: J da Silva
Batters: J Goolie
All-rounders: J James, N Bidaisee, K James, M Govia, K Gore
Bowlers: A Mahase, J Layne, N Edwards, M Clarke
Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️