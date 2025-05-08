LIT vs WII Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025, Match 15

The 15th match of the West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025 will see Leeward Islands Thunder (LIT) squaring off against Windward Islands Infernos (WII) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Thursday, May 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LIT vs WII Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

Windward Islands Infernos have won two of their last four matches. They won their last match against Jamaica Titans by 86 runs. Leeward Islands Thunder, on the other hand, have won three of their last four matches. They lost their last match to Guyana Rainforest Rangers by 52 runs.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

LIT vs WII Match Details

The 15th match of the West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025 will be played on May 8 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

LIT vs WII, 15th Match

Date and Time: 8th May 2025, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba

Pitch Report

The pitch at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Windward Islands Infernos and Jamaica Titans, where a total of 336 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

Ad

LIT vs WII Form Guide

LIT - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

WII - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

LIT vs WII Probable Playing XI

LIT Playing XI

No injury updates

K James, J Cornelius, M Louis, J Andrews (wk), K Gore, A Mahase, G Depeiza, C Pennyfeather, E Francis, M McKenzie, N Edwards

WII Playing XI

No injury updates

J Jeremiah, A Athanaze, R Williams, T Bishop, A Auguste, S Descartes, D Douglas (wk), R John, A Mahabirsingh, K Gaston, D Cyrus

Ad

LIT vs WII Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Andrew

J Andrew is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 101 runs in the last four matches. D Douglas is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Athanaze

A Athanaze and J Jeremiah are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. A Athanaze is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 137 runs in the last four matches. T Bishop is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

Ad

All-rounders

K James

K James and S Descartes are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. K James will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 116 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last four matches. K Gore is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

N Edwards

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Edwards and D Cyrus. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. N Edwards will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken 6 wickets and smashed 28 runs in the last four matches. A Mahase is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

LIT vs WII match captain and vice-captain choices

K James

K James is one of the most crucial picks from Leeward Islands Thunder as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 116 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last four matches of the tournament.

N Edwards

N Edwards is another crucial pick from the Leeward Islands Thunder squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has taken 6 wickets and smashed 28 runs in the last four matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for LIT vs WII, 15th Match

K James

N Edwards

R John

S Descartes

A Athanaze

Leeward Islands Thunder vs Windward Islands Infernos Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Leeward Islands Thunder vs Windward Islands Infernos Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Andrew, D Douglas

Ad

Batters: A Athanaze

All-rounders: K James, K Gore, S Descartes, C Pennyfeather, R John

Bowlers: D Cyrus, N Edwards, A Mahase

Leeward Islands Thunder vs Windward Islands Infernos Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Andrew

Ad

Batters: A Athanaze, J Jeremiah

All-rounders: K James, S Descartes, R John

Bowlers: D Cyrus, N Edwards, A Mahase, M Palmer, M McKenzie

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️