LIT vs WII Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025, Playoff

The Playoff match of the West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025 will see Leeward Islands Thunder (LIT) squaring off against Windward Islands Infernos (WII) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Saturday, May 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LIT vs WII Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Windward Islands Infernos have won three of their last five matches. Leeward Islands Thunder, too, have won three of their last five matches. These two teams recently played the 15th match which was won by Windward Islands Infernos by 37 runs.

These two teams have played one head-to-head match which was won by Windward Islands Infernos.

LIT vs WII Match Details

The Playoff match of the West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025 will be played on May 10 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LIT vs WII, Playoff Match

Date and Time: May 10, 2025, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba

Pitch Report

The pitch at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Windward Islands Infernos and Leeward Islands Thunder, where a total of 279 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

LIT vs WII Form Guide

LIT - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

WII - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

LIT vs WII Probable Playing XI

LIT Playing XI

No injury updates

K James, J Cornelius, M Louis, J Andrews (wk), K Gore, A Mahase, G Depeiza, C Pennyfeather, E Francis, M McKenzie, N Edwards

WII Playing XI

No injury updates

J Jeremiah, A Athanaze, R Williams, T Bishop, A Auguste, S Descartes, D Douglas (wk), R John, A Mahabirsingh, K Gaston, D Cyrus

LIT vs WII Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Andrew

J Andrew is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 101 runs in the last five matches. D Douglas is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Jeremiah

A Athanaze and J Jeremiah are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. J Jeremiah is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 189 runs in the last five matches. J Cornelius is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

K James

K James and S Descartes are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. K James will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 121 runs and taken two wickets in the last five matches. R John is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

N Edwards

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Edwards and A Mahabirsingh. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. N Edwards will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has scalped seven wickets and smashed 28 runs in the last five matches. A Mahase is another good bowler for today's match.

LIT vs WII match captain and vice-captain choices

K James

K James is one of the most crucial picks from Leeward Islands Thunder as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has made 121 runs and taken two wickets in the last five matches of the tournament.

N Edwards

N Edwards is another crucial pick from the Leeward Islands Thunder squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has picked up seven wickets and scored 28 runs in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for LIT vs WII, Playoff Match

K James

N Edwards

J Jeremiah

S Descartes

A Athanaze

Leeward Islands Thunder vs Windward Islands Infernos Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Leeward Islands Thunder vs Windward Islands Infernos Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Andrew, D Douglas

Batters: A Athanaze, J Jeremiah, J Cornelius

All-rounders: K James, K Gaston, S Descartes, R John

Bowlers: N Edwards, A Mahase

Leeward Islands Thunder vs Windward Islands Infernos Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Andrew

Batters: A Athanaze, J Jeremiah

All-rounders: K James, K Gaston, S Descartes, R John

Bowlers: N Edwards, A Mahase, D Cyrus, A Mahabirsingh

