LIZ vs HAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cyprus, Matches 27 and 28

Limassol Zalmi (LIZ) will take on Haidree Lions (HAL) in back-to-back ECS T10 Cyprus matches at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Cyprus on Monday.

Limassol Zalmi have had a pretty underwhelming ECS T10 Cyprus campaign so far. They are among the weakest teams in the entire competition and have only managed two wins in four matches. They are currently sixth in the points table. Meanwhile, the Haidree Lions have played only two ECS T10 Cyprus matches. With one win and a loss, they are currently rooted to the bottom of the table.

LIZ vs HAL Probable Playing 11 Today

LIZ XI

Jawad Shah, Umar Shah, Sohail Ahmed, Ahsan Ullah, Murtaza Khan (c), Fawad Afridi, Numan Munir (wk), Junaid Javed, Syed Zia, Imran Khan, Muhammad Fazil.

HAL XI

Jeevan Lasmal, Yasir Mehmood, Muhammad Ikram (wk), Syed Tanveer, Qasim Anwar, Rauf Zaman (c), Raza Ihsan, Amir Bukhari, Taimoor Zeb, Vikas Skawant, Fahad Anjum.

Match Details

LIZ vs HAL, ECS T10 Cyprus, Matches 27 and 28

Date and Time: 15th November, 2021, 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Cyprus

Pitch Report

The surface at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Cyprus is expected to favor the batters as the ball comes nicely on to the bat. With the boundaries also being short, the ground can host several high-scoring encounters.

Today’s LIZ vs HAL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

U Shah is currently Limassol Zalmi's leading run-scorer in the ECS T10 Cyprus. He’s also safe behind the stumps. Shah has been in astounding form lately and could have a major impact on the upcoming games.

Batter

M Khan has done immensely well over the last three ECS T10 Cyprus matches, scoring 53 runs. Khan has also rolled up his sleeves to bowl a few overs and has been successful at it.

All-rounders

J Ali Shah is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. He can prove to be a smart captaincy choice for your LIZ vs HAL Dream11 fantasy side. Ali Shah has scored 150 runs in addition to taking four wickets in four matches.

J Lasmal is yet another game-changer who is a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He is the Haidree Lions' top-scorer with 86 runs in two ECS T10 Cyprus matches.

Bowler

F Afridi, who has been impeccable and consistent with the ball in the ECS T10 Cyprus, is expected to be amongst the wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in LIZ vs HAL Dream11 prediction team

J Ali Shah (LIZ) – 404 points

U Shah (LIZ) – 369 points

M Khan (LIZ) – 211 points

S Tanveer (HAL) – 193 points

F Afridi (LIZ) – 144 points

Important stats for LIZ vs HAL Dream11 prediction team

J Ali Shah: 150 runs and 4 wickets

U Shah: 153 runs and 2 wickets

M Khan: 53 runs and 4 wickets

S Tanveer: 28 runs and 4 wickets

F Afridi: 37 runs and 2 wickets

LIZ vs HAL Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Cyprus)

LIZ vs HAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: U Shah, M Khan, J Javed, A Ullah, J Ali Shah, S Tanveer, J Lasmal, Y Mehmood, F Afridi, S Zia, Q Anwar

Captain: J Ali Shah. Vice-captain: U Shah

LIZ vs HAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: U Shah, M Khan, J Javed, A Ullah, J Ali Shah, S Tanveer, Y Mehmood, F Afridi, S Zia, Q Anwar, R Ihsan

Captain: S Tanveer. Vice-captain: M Khan

