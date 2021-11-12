LIZ vs NCT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cyprus Matches 17 & 18

Limassol Zalmi (LIZ) will lock horns with Nicosia Tigers (NCT) in back-to-back ECS T10 Cyprus matches at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Friday.

Limassol Zalmi are currently placed in fourth spot in the points table, winning two out of their four ECS T10 Cyprus matches. They fell 48 runs short in their previous match against the Black Caps. Nicosia Tigers, on the other hand, have won all three of their games and are currently placed just above their opponents in the standings. They defeated the Nicosia Fighters by 17 runs in their last ECS T10 Cyprus match.

LIZ vs NCT Probable Playing 11 Today

LIZ XI

Jawad Shah, Umar Shah (WK), Ahsan Ullah, Murtaza Khan (C), Arshad Khan, Syed Zia, Hassan Shah, Muhammad Fazil, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Khan, Kazim Abbas

NCT XI

Zeeshan Mehmood, Iftekar Jaman, Ashish Bam (WK), Faysal Mia (C), Amir Riaz, Jahid Hassan, Kazi Saiful, Arjun Shahi, Sufian Muhammad, Ataur Rahman, Hasham Ali

Match Details

LIZ vs NCT, Matches 17 & 18, ECS T10 Cyprus

Date and Time: 12th November 2021, 12:00 PM IST & 02:00 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground has greatly favored the batters in the ECS T10 Cyprus. However, there will be some help on offer for the bowlers as well. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put pressure on the chasing side. The average first-innings score at the venue is 116 runs.

Today’s LIZ vs NCT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Zeeshan Mehamood: Mehamood is the perfect pick for your fantasy team from the wicketkeeper section. He has scored 96 runs while also scalping four wickets in three matches.

Batters

Roman Mazumdar: Mazumdar is an explosive top-order batter from the Nicosia Tigers. He has scored 50 runs in two matches.

Murtaza Khan: Khan has underperformed in the ECS T10 Cyprus so far, but he is expected to contribute well on Friday.

All-rounders

Jawad Ali-Shah: Shah has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the ECS T10 Cyprus so far. He has chipped in with one wicket while also scoring 134 runs in two matches.

Iftekar Jaman: Jaman can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Friday. He has scored 35 runs in one match at a strike rate of 184.21.

Bowlers

Tomal Aminul: Aminul has picked up three wickets in two ECS T10 Cyprus matches. He can also score some handy runs lower down the order for Limassol Zalmi.

Ataur Rahman: Rahman is a genuine wicket-taker who can't be overlooked at any cost. He has scalped six wickets in three matches with an economy rate of 5.75.

Top 5 best players to pick in LIZ vs NCT Dream11 prediction team

Zeeshan Mehamood (NCT) - 291 points

Jawad Ali-Shah (LIZ) - 263 points

Umar Shah (LIZ) - 242 points

Ataur Rahman (NCT) - 230 points

Roman Mazumdar (NCT) - 122 points

Important Stats for LIZ vs NCT Dream11 prediction team

Zeeshan Mehamood: 96 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 200.00 and ER - 3.66

Jawad Ali-Shah: 134 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 279.16 and ER - 11.75

Umar Shah: 121 runs in 4 matches; SR - 175.36

Ataur Rahman: 6 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 5.75

Roman Mazumdar: 50 runs in 2 matches; SR - 185.18

LIZ vs NCT Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Cyprus)

LIZ vs NCT Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Cyprus

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zeeshan Mehamood, Umar Shah, Roman Mazumdar, Murtaza Khan, Ahsan Ullah-I, Iftekar Jaman, Jawad Ali-Shah, Arshad Khan-I, Tomal Aminul, Ataur Rahman, Fawad Afridi.

Captain: Jawad Ali-Shah. Vice-captain: Roman Mazumdar.

LIZ vs NCT Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Cyprus

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zeeshan Mehamood, Umar Shah, Roman Mazumdar, Murtaza Khan, Ahsan Ullah-I, Iftekar Jaman, Jawad Ali-Shah, Arshad Khan-I, Tomal Aminul, Ataur Rahman, Fawad Afridi.

Captain: Jawad Ali-Shah. Vice-captain: Iftekhar Jaman.

