LJU vs BEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Croatia Matches 5 & 6

Ljubljana (LJU) will be up against Belgrade (BEL) in back-to-back ECS T10 Croatia matches at the Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground in Croatia on Tuesday.

Ljubljana will be kicking off their ECS T10 Croatia campaign on Tuesday and may not be aware of the conditions. Ljubljana have represented Slovenia in the Austrian League for over 15 years and will be hoping to make a mark in the European Cricket Series. Belgrade, on the other hand, have won one out of their two ECS T10 Croatia matches and are currently placed in third spot in the points table. They beat Zagreb Sokol by eight runs in their last match.

LJU vs BEL Probable Playing 11 Today

LJU XI

Dinesh Matla, Waqar Khan (WK), Shoaib Siddiqui, Nilesh Ujawe (C), Shahid Arshad, Mirwais Shinwari, Rizwan Zahoor, Ayush Pandey, Awais Ikram, Izaz Ali, Tomaz Pazlar.

BEL XI

Robin Vitas (C), Mark Pavlovic, Adrian Dunbar (WK), Nicholas Johns-Wickberg, Bogdan Dugic, Slobodan Tosic, Alexander Dizija, Vukasin Zimonjic, Wintley Burton, Michael Dorgan, Alister Gajic.

Match Details

LJU vs BEL, Match 5 & 6, ECS T10 Croatia

Date and Time: 12th October 2021, 12:30 PM & 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground, Croatia.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground in Croatia is a sporting one. The track tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. Teams winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first-innings score in the last four matches played at the venue is 105 runs.

Today’s LJU vs BEL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Adrian Dunbar: Dunbar has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 30 runs at a strike rate of 176.47. He is a top-quality batter who can score some crucial runs on Tuesday.

Batters

Alexander Dizija: Dizija has scored 75 runs at a strike rate of 166.66 in two matches and is Belgrade's leading run-scorer in the ECS T10 Croatia.

Awais Ikram: Ikram is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in Tuesday's double-header. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Wintley Burton: Burton has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the ECS T10 Croatia. He has scored 38 runs at a strike rate of close to 173 in two matches.

Mark Pavlovic: Pavlovic can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball today. He has scored 18 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 180 while also picking up a wicket in two outings.

Bowlers

Michael Dorgan: Dorgan has bowled pretty well in the ECS T10 Croatia, scalping three wickets in two matches. He is Belgrade's leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

Vukasin Zimonjic: Zimonjic picked up a wicket on the opening day of the ECS T10 Croatia. He is a quality bowler who can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in LJU vs BEL Dream11 prediction team

Alexander Dizija (BEL) - 126 points

Michael Dorgan (BEL) - 107 points

Adrian Dunbar (BEL) - 82 points

Wintley Burton (BEL) - 80 points

Mark Pavlovic (BEL) - 77 points

Important Stats for LJU vs BEL Dream11 prediction team

Alexander Dizija: 75 runs in 2 matches; SR - 166.66

Wintley Burton: 38 runs in 2 matches; SR - 172.72

Adrian Dunbar: 30 runs in 2 matches; SR - 176.47

Michael Dorgan: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 10.66

Mark Pavlovic: 18 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 180.00 and ER - 13.25

LJU vs BEL Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Croatia)

LJU vs BEL Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Croatia

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adrian Dunbar, Alexander Dizija, Shoaib Siddiqui, Awais Ikram, Izaz Ali, Wintley Burton, Nicholas Johns-Wickberg, Mark Pavlovic, Michael Dorgan, Vukasin Zimonjic, Tomaz Pazlar.

Captain: Wintley Burton. Vice-captain: Adrian Dunbar.

LJU vs BEL Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Croatia

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adrian Dunbar, Alexander Dizija, Shoaib Siddiqui, Awais Ikram, Izaz Ali, Wintley Burton, Nicholas Johns-Wickberg, Mark Pavlovic, Michael Dorgan, Vukasin Zimonjic, Tomaz Pazlar.

Captain: Wintley Burton. Vice-captain: Mark Pavlovic.

Edited by Samya Majumdar