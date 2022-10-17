LJU vs BEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Croatia 2022, Matches 3 and 4

Ljubljana (LJU) will take on Belgrade (BEL) in back-to-back ECS T10 Croatia 2022 games at the Budenec Oval in Croatia on Monday, October 17. Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the LJU vs BEL Dream11 prediction.

The tournament begins on October 17 with two games already underway, while the final is scheduled for October 22. The tournament features five teams: Belgrade, Ljubljana, Sir William Hoste Vis, Zagreb Assassins, and Zagreb Sokol.

Belgrade will be looking to improve on their recent form, having lost their last two games in a row, whereas Ljubljana will be confident after getting back on track with two wins before losing three games in a row.

LJU vs BEL, Match Details

The third and fourth matches of the ECS T10 Croatia 2022 between Ljubljana and Belgrade will be played on October 17 at the Budenec Oval in Croatia. The first game is scheduled for 04.30 pm IST, while the second is scheduled for 06.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: LJU vs BEL, Matches 3 & 4, ECS T10 Croatia 2022

Date & Time: October 17, 2022; 04:30 pm IST and 06:30 pm IST

Venue: Budenec Oval, Croatia

Live Streaming: Fancode

LJU vs BEL, Pitch Report

The wicket at the Budenec Oval is suitable for batting, and batters can easily score runs if they get themselves in, as high scores are common here. Pacers might well benefit in the second half of the game, while spinners could be useful in the middle overs.

LJU vs BEL Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Ljublijana: WWLLL

Belgrade: LLWWW

LJU vs BEL Probable Playing XIs

Ljubljana injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Ljubljana Probable Playing XI

Ramanjot Singh (wk), Amar Singh, Jay Rana, Noor Etimadi, Waqar Khan, Izaz Ali, Haris Karim, Mirwais Shinwari, Rizwan Zahoor, Jost Hobic, Hasssan Ahmed

Belgrade injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Belgrade Probable Playing XI

Braithyn Pecicc (wk), Wintley Burton, Alexander Dizija, Mike Jones, Mandar Sardesai, Sachin Shinde, Nemanja Zimonjic, Mene Ayo, Robin Vitas (c), Nicholas Johns, Vukasin Zomonjic

LJU vs BEL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ramanjot Singh (87 runs in 4 matches, S.R: 92.55)

Ramanjot is a clean-hitting batter who has helped his team get off to a quick start by smashing 87 runs at a strike rate of 92.55 in his last four games.

Top Batter Pick

Alexander Dizija (360 runs in 10 matches, Average: 72.00)

Dizija has been an effective batter in the format, scoring 360 runs at a strike rate of 187.50 in 10 games. Given his batting order and ability to bat deep, he is a must-have in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nemanja Zimonjic (42 runs & 4 wickets in 7 matches, Average: 31.50 )

He is a wonderful all-rounder who has the ability to shine with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 42 runs in seven T20I matches at an average of 8.40, while picking up four wickets at a decent economy rate. He is expected to deliver spectacular performances.

Top Bowler Pick

Vukasin Zomonjic (13 wickets in 15 matches, Average: 26.50)

Zomonjic is a genuine wicket-taker for his team and has looked excellent throughout his career. He has picked up 13 wickets in 15 T20I matches.

LJU vs BEL match captain and vice-captain choices

Wintley Burton

He last played for Belgrade, scoring 83 runs, which was his highest score, and he's also a useful right-arm medium-fast bowler. He has a good track record of scoring runs in the middle order, and given his batting prowess, he's an excellent choice to captain your fantasy team.

Rizwan Zahoor

Rizwan was sensational with the ball in the previous edition, with batters struggling to pick up his line. His extra pace and slower balls allowed him to pick up wickets, making him a good choice for the vice-captaincy.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LJU vs BEL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Jay Rana 828 runs & one wicket in 67 games Waqar Khan 13 runs in 3 games Mandar Sardesai 76 runs in 4 games Sachin Shinde 24 runs in 5 games Robin Vitas 82 runs in 9 games

LJU vs BEL expert tips for Matches 3 and 4

Robin Vitas is a great all-rounder with a decent record and will be one to keep an eye on throughout the tournament. He's an off-break spin bowler who has performed well in the middle overs. He's our top pick for today's game, based on his stats and abilities.

LJU vs BEL Dream11 Prediction Team, 3 & 4 matches, Head To Head League

LJU vs BEL Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Ramanjot Singh

Batters: Wintley Burton, Alexander Dizija, Amar Singh, M. Jones

All-Rounders: Waqar Khan, Izaz Ali, Nemanja Zimonjic

Bowlers: Nicholas Johns, Mirwais Shinwari, Rizwan Zahoor

LJU vs BEL Dream11 Prediction Team, 3 & 4 matches, Grand League

LJU vs BEL Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Ramanjot Singh

Batters: Wintley Burton, Alexander Dizija, Amar Singh, M. Jones

All-Rounders: Waqar Khan, Izaz Ali, Nemanja Zimonjic

Bowlers: Nicholas Johns, Mirwais Shinwari, Vukasin Zomonjic

