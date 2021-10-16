LJU vs SIB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Croatia, Eliminator

Ljubljana (LJU) will take on Split India Brodosplit (SIB) in the Eliminator of the ECS T10 Croatia at the Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground in Croatia on Saturday.

Ljubljana finished third, having won three out of their eight league stage matches. They lost their last match against Zagreb Sokol by seven wickets. Split India Brodosplit, on the other hand, managed to pick up a solitary win from their eight ECS T10 Croatia matches and finished just below their opponents in the points table. They lost their last match against Belgrade by 10 wickets. With this being a must-win game for both teams, we can witness a thrilling contest on Saturday.

LJU vs SIB Probable Playing 11 Today

LJU XI

Nilesh Ujawe (C), Ayyaz Qureshi, Ayush Pandey (WK), Shoaib Siddiqui, Shahid Arshad, Aqeel Mirza, Awais Ikram, Om Raj, Rizwan Zahoor, Tomaz Pazlar, Dinesh Matla.

SIB XI

Vasu Pulibanti (C), Mohan Karanam, Raja Sadagopan (WK), Amal Manuel, Frajeesh Vallupara, Ranjithkumar Murugan, Asif MD, Sellamuthu Ramasamy, Kuruvilla Abraham, Achari Sethunathan, Mahesh Nukanaboina.

Match Details

LJU vs SIB, Eliminator, ECS T10 Croatia

Date and Time: 16th October 2021, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground, Croatia.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground has been a pretty balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four matches played at this venue being 117 runs.

Today’s LJU vs SIB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ayush Pandey: Pandey has scored 56 runs while also picking up three wickets in eight ECS T10 Croatia matches this season. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Shahid Arshad: Arshad is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in the upcoming match. He has scored 103 runs at an outstanding strike rate of close to 150 in eight ECS T10 Croatia outings.

Achari Sethunathan: Sethunathan has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Split India Brodosplit, scoring 97 runs in eight matches. He can play a big knock in today's clash.

All-rounders

Shoaib Siddiqui: Siddiqui has impressed everyone with his all-round performances. He has scored 230 runs at a strike rate of 152-plus while also taking three wickets in the ECS T10 Croatia.

Kuruvilla Abraham: Abraham can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. He has scored 188 runs at a strike rate of 145.73 and also picked up five wickets in eight matches.

Bowlers

Amal Manuel: Manuel has picked up six wickets, including his best figures of 3/5, in eight matches. He is someone who can also score some handy runs lower down the order.

Om Raj: Raj has been in decent form with the ball in the last couple of ECS T10 Croatia matches. He has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 10.92.

Top 5 best players to pick in LJU vs SIB Dream11 prediction team

Shoaib Siddiqui (LJU) - 529 points

Kuruvilla Abraham (SIB) - 506 points

Frajeesh Vallupara (SIB) - 391 points

Mohan Karanam (SIB) - 286 points

Amal Manuel (SIB) - 277 points

Important Stats for LJU vs SIB Dream11 prediction team

Shoaib Siddiqui: 230 runs and 3 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 152.31 and ER - 8.33

Kuruvilla Abraham: 188 runs and 5 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 145.73 and ER - 9.38

Frajeesh Vallupara: 25 runs and 9 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 138.88 and ER - 9.15

Mohan Karanam: 81 runs and 4 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 139.65 and ER - 9.54

Om Raj: 19 runs and 6 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 79.16 and ER - 10.92

LJU vs SIB Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Croatia)

LJU vs SIB Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Croatia

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ayush Pandey, Achari Sethunathan, Shahid Arshad, Dinesh Matla, Frajeesh Vallupara, Mohan Karanam, Kuruvilla Abraham, Shoaib Siddiqui, Vasu Pulibanti, Amal Manuel, Nilesh Ujawe.

Captain: Shoaib Siddiqui. Vice-captain: Kuruvilla Abraham.

LJU vs SIB Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Croatia

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ayush Pandey, Achari Sethunathan, Shahid Arshad, Dinesh Matla, Mohan Karanam, Kuruvilla Abraham, Shoaib Siddiqui, Aqeel Mirza, Vasu Pulibanti, Amal Manuel, Om Raj.

Captain: Kuruvilla Abraham. Vice-captain: Shoaib Siddiqui.

Edited by Samya Majumdar