LKK vs CSG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s TNPL match – June 19, 2023

The ninth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 will see the Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) and the Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) lock horns with each other. The NPR College Ground in Dindigul will host the contest on Monday, June 19.

The Kings currently hold the fourth spot in the standings, with one win and a loss under their belt. Unfortunately, they faltered in their previous game against the Nellai Royal Kings, suffering a defeat by four wickets.

However, LKK will be determined to bounce back and climb up the ladder with a resounding victory in this encounter.

On the other hand, the Chepauk Super Gillies have made a sensational start to the tournament, winning both of their matches so far. They currently sit comfortably in second spot and are brimming with confidence.

In their last game, Chepauk showcased their dominance by chasing a modest target of 121 runs set by the iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans with seven wickets to spare.

Now, let's delve into the top three captaincy picks for this exciting match.

#3 Pradosh Paul (CSG) - 7 Credits

Pradosh Paul has had a scintillating start to the season, making him an irresistible captaincy choice. In the opening game, he set the stage ablaze with a brilliant knock of 88 runs off just 55 balls.

With a total of 113 runs in just two games, Paul is currently the third-highest run-getter in the tournament. His impressive average of 56.5 and strike rate of 141.25 make him a formidable force to reckon with.

#2 Baba Aparajith (CSG) - 9 Credits

Baba Aparajith, one of Tamil Nadu's premier all-rounders, continues to make a significant impact in the tournament. Aparajith has been a consistent performer, contributing effectively in both batting and bowling.

With three wickets in two games at an economy rate close to 6, he has proven to be a valuable asset with the ball. Additionally, Aparajith has showcased his batting prowess, accumulating 75 runs in his two outings. His multi-dimensional skills make him an excellent choice for the captaincy role.

#1 Sai Sudharsan (LKK) - 9 Credits

IPL 2023: Final - Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans

Sai Sudharsan has carried his scintillating form from the IPL 2023 into the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023. The talented batter has been nothing short of exceptional in the tournament so far.

With a staggering 176 runs in just two games for LKK, Sudharsan sits comfortably at the top of the run-scoring charts. He boasts an impressive average of 88 and a remarkable strike rate of 181.44, which underlines his ability to score quickly and consistently.

Sudharsan's exceptional batting performances, scoring 86 in the first game followed by a magnificent 90 in the second, make him an absolute must-have as a captaincy pick in the game between LKK and CSG.

