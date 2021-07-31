LKK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2021, Match 16

Lyca Kovai Kings will take on IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the 16th match of the TNPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

Lyca Kovai Kings have had a pretty great start to their TNPL campaign. Although their first match had to be abandoned, they have won twice and lost only once since then. They defeated Siechem Madurai Panthers by 19 runs in their last game and there will be no shortage of confidence in the camp.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, on the other hand, have lost twice and won just once. They’d want to get back on the winning track here.

LKK vs ITT Probable Playing 11 Today

LKK XI

Ganga Sridhar Raju, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Ashwin Venkataraman, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), Abhishek Tanwar, N Selva Kumaran, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, S Ajith Ram, R Divakar

ITT XI

S Dinesh, S Siddharth, Tushar Raheja (wk), Maan Bafna, R Rajkumar, M Mohammed (c), S Aravind, P Francis Rokins, Aswin Crist, S Mohan Prasath, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan

Match Details

LKK vs ITT, Royal London Cup Match 16

Date and Time: 31st July, 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

The Chepauk track has slowed down over the last few matches and despite some high scores in the initial stages, the pitch has a more balanced look now. The average first innings score at this venue is 144.

Today’s LKK vs ITT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Suresh Keeper should be the first choice wicketkeeper for your SMP vs LKK Dream11 team. He scored a wonderful half-century in against Dindigul Dragons.

Batsmen

Ganga Sridhar Raju has been the best batsman for Lyca Kovai Kings in the tournament so far. In four matches, he has already scored 198 runs and also has two wickets to his name.

Sai Sudarshan has been in great form over the last few matches. He has scored 245 runs so far.

All-rounders

M Mohammed has scored 43 runs so far. He has been tremendous with the ball and has picked up five wickets.

Bowlers

Aswin Crist has led the way with the ball for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. He has picked up three wickets and can even contribute with the bat when required.

Top 5 best players to pick in LKK vs ITT Dream11 prediction team

S Sudharsan (LKK) – 363 points

Ganga Sridhar Raju (LKK – 342 points

M Mohammed (ITT) – 219 points

Aswin Crist (ITT) – 193 points

Abhishek Tanwar (LKK) – 178 points

Important stats for LKK vs ITT Dream11 prediction team

S Sudarshan: 245 runs

GS Raju: 198 runs and 2 wickets

M Mohammed: 43 runs and 5 wickets

Aswin Crist: 34 run and 3 wickets

Abhishek Tanwar: 27 runs and 4 wickets

LKK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Today

LKK vs ITT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Suresh Kumar, G S Raju, S Sudharsan, S Siddharth, M Mohammed, R Rajkumar, A Tanwar, A Crist, M Bafna, S A Ram, S M Prasath

Captain: G S Raju, Vice-Captain: S Sudharsan

LKK vs ITT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Suresh Kumar, G S Raju, S Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, A Tanwar, N S Kumaran, A Crist, M Bafna, S A Ram, S M Prasath

Captain: M Mohammed, Vice-Captain: A Tanwar

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava