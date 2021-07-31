LKK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2021, Match 16

Lyca Kovai Kings will take on IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the 16th match of the TNPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.
Lyca Kovai Kings have had a pretty great start to their TNPL campaign. Although their first match had to be abandoned, they have won twice and lost only once since then. They defeated Siechem Madurai Panthers by 19 runs in their last game and there will be no shortage of confidence in the camp.
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, on the other hand, have lost twice and won just once. They’d want to get back on the winning track here.
LKK vs ITT Probable Playing 11 Today
LKK XI
Ganga Sridhar Raju, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Ashwin Venkataraman, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), Abhishek Tanwar, N Selva Kumaran, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, S Ajith Ram, R Divakar
ITT XI
S Dinesh, S Siddharth, Tushar Raheja (wk), Maan Bafna, R Rajkumar, M Mohammed (c), S Aravind, P Francis Rokins, Aswin Crist, S Mohan Prasath, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan
Match Details
LKK vs ITT, Royal London Cup Match 16
Date and Time: 31st July, 2021, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Pitch Report
The Chepauk track has slowed down over the last few matches and despite some high scores in the initial stages, the pitch has a more balanced look now. The average first innings score at this venue is 144.
Today’s LKK vs ITT Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
J Suresh Keeper should be the first choice wicketkeeper for your SMP vs LKK Dream11 team. He scored a wonderful half-century in against Dindigul Dragons.
Batsmen
Ganga Sridhar Raju has been the best batsman for Lyca Kovai Kings in the tournament so far. In four matches, he has already scored 198 runs and also has two wickets to his name.
Sai Sudarshan has been in great form over the last few matches. He has scored 245 runs so far.
All-rounders
M Mohammed has scored 43 runs so far. He has been tremendous with the ball and has picked up five wickets.
Bowlers
Aswin Crist has led the way with the ball for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. He has picked up three wickets and can even contribute with the bat when required.
Top 5 best players to pick in LKK vs ITT Dream11 prediction team
S Sudharsan (LKK) – 363 points
Ganga Sridhar Raju (LKK – 342 points
M Mohammed (ITT) – 219 points
Aswin Crist (ITT) – 193 points
Abhishek Tanwar (LKK) – 178 points
Important stats for LKK vs ITT Dream11 prediction team
S Sudarshan: 245 runs
GS Raju: 198 runs and 2 wickets
M Mohammed: 43 runs and 5 wickets
Aswin Crist: 34 run and 3 wickets
Abhishek Tanwar: 27 runs and 4 wickets
LKK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Suresh Kumar, G S Raju, S Sudharsan, S Siddharth, M Mohammed, R Rajkumar, A Tanwar, A Crist, M Bafna, S A Ram, S M Prasath
Captain: G S Raju, Vice-Captain: S Sudharsan
Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Suresh Kumar, G S Raju, S Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, A Tanwar, N S Kumaran, A Crist, M Bafna, S A Ram, S M Prasath
Captain: M Mohammed, Vice-Captain: A Tanwar