LKK vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2022, Match 26

The 26th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) take on the Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem on Saturday, July 23.

The Nellai Royal Kings have been sensational in this year's TNPL, winning all six of their games so far. Sanjay Yadav and Baba Aparajith have been crucial to their fortunes, with the duo being in fine form. While they are already assured of a top-four spot, their opponents Lyca Kovai Kings are still in the hunt for one. They have a brilliant squad to fall back on, with Shahrukh Khan leading his troops well. Both teams look evenly matched on paper, paving the way for a cracking game of cricket in Salem.

LKK vs NRK Probable Playing 11 Today

LKK XI

Ganga Sridhar Raju, Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shijit Chandran, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), Balu Surya, S Ajith Ram, R Divakar, Abhishek Tanwar and K Vignesh.

NRK XI

Sri Neranjan, L Suryaprakash, Baba Aparajith, Sanjay Yadav, Baba Indrajith (c&wk), G Ajitesh, NS Harish, Jitendra Kumar, M Shajahan, Athisayaraj Davidson and K Easwaran.

Match Details

LKK vs NRK, TNPL 2022, Match 26

Date and Time: 23rd July 2022, 7:15 PM IST

Venue: SCF Cricket Ground, Salem

Pitch Report

The pitch in Salem is on the slower side, with run-scoring being a tad difficult on this surface. There should be enough turn available to keep the spinners interested from ball one. The pacers, however, might not get much help early on, with a change of pace being the key for them. Both teams will look to chase under the lights, with 150 being the par score at the venue.

Today’s LKK vs NRK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Suresh Kumar: Suresh Kumar has been sensational at the top of the order for Lyca Kovai Kings, coming up with blistering knocks in the powerplay overs. He has a couple of fifties to his name, with his ability to take on the pacers being the key. Given his form and ability, he should be one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Baba Aparajith: Baba Aparajith comes into the game on the back of a fine knock against the Ruby Trichy Warriors, stitching together a record partnership with Sanjay Yadav. Apart from his batting exploits, Aparajith has chipped in with the ball as well, adding balance to the side. With the conditions suiting his style of play, he is a good addition to your LKK vs NRK Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Shahrukh Khan: Shahrukh Khan has been decent in TNPL 2022, coming up with valuable contributions with both the bat and ball. While he has finished a couple of games with the bat, he has excelled as an extra spinner, accounting for eight wickets. With Shahrukh due for a big score, he is a must-have in your LKK vs NRK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

V Athisayaraj Davidson: Athisayaraj Davidson has had his moments in this year's TNPL, but has lacked consistency with the ball. The experienced pacer is known for his wicket-taking ability in the death overs and can rely on his subtle variations as well. Given the conditions on offer, Davidson could pick up a wicket or two for the Royal Kings.

Top 3 best players to pick in LKK vs NRK Dream11 prediction team

Abhishek Tanwar (LKK)

Sai Sudharsan (LKK)

Baba Aparajith (NRK)

Important stats for LKK vs NRK Dream11 prediction team

Shahrukh Khan - 104 runs and 8 wickets in 6 TNPL 2022 matches

Sanjay Yadav - 322 runs in 6 TNPL 2022 matches, SR: 190.53

Abhishek Tanwar - 12 wickets in 6 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 10.50

LKK vs NRK Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL 2022)

LKK vs NRK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Suresh Kumar, L Suryaprakash, B Indrajith, S Sudharsan, S Khan, A Tanwar, B Aparajith, S Yadav, S Ajith Ram, A Davidson and NS Harish.

Captain: S Sudharsan. Vice-captain: S Yadav.

LKK vs NRK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Suresh Kumar, L Suryaprakash, B Indrajith, S Sudharsan, S Khan, A Tanwar, B Surya, S Yadav, R Divakar, A Davidson and NS Harish.

Captain: S Khan. Vice-captain: S Yadav.

