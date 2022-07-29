LKK vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2022, Qualifier 2

The second Qualifier of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) take on the Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Friday, July 29.

The Nellai Royals Kings, despite bossing the league phase, find themselves on the brink of elimination after a tough loss in the first Qualifier against Chepauk Super Gillies. The likes of Sanjay Yadav and Baba Aparajith have been brilliant this season and will remain key to Nellai's chances of making it to the final. As for their opponents, the Lyca Kovai Kings have been in fine form coming into the game, beating the Madurai Panthers in the Eliminator. With the duo of Shahrukh Khan and Sai Sudharsan in decent form, Kovai will hold the edge going into the game. All in all, an entertaining game beckons with a place in the final hanging in the balance.

LKK vs NRK Probable Playing 11 Today

LKK XI

Ganga Sridhar Raju, Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shijit Chandran, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), Balu Surya, S Ajith Ram, R Divakar, Abhishek Tanwar and K Vignesh/Manish Ravi.

NRK XI

NS Harish, L Suryaprakash, Baba Aparajith, Sanjay Yadav, Baba Indrajith (c&wk), G Ajitesh, Jitendra Kumar, M Shajahan, Karthick Manikandan, Athisayaraj Davidson and K Easwaran.

Match Details

LKK vs NRK, TNPL 2022, Qualifier 2

Date and Time: 29th July 2022, 7:15 PM IST

Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore

Pitch Report

The pitch at the SNR College Cricket Ground is a good one to bat on despite there being ample help on offer for the spinners. The ball should move around under the lights early on, keeping the batters on their toes. Wickets in hand will be crucial towards the backend of the innings given the nature of the track. Teams have preferred to bat first and post a big total, with 160-170 being a great total at the venue.

Today’s LKK vs NRK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Suresh Kumar: Suresh Kumar has been in sensational form in the TNPL, impressing at the top of the order alongside Ganga Sridhar Raju. He has helped Kovai get off to blistering starts in the powerplay and has been able to sustain it in the middle overs too. Given his form and knack for scoring big runs, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Sai Sudharsan: Sai Sudharsan has slowly found his feet in TNPL 2022 with a couple of fine knocks in the top order for Kovai. He is a good player of spin and can hold his own against the pacers as well. Given is ability and IPL experience under his belt, Sudharsan should be a good addition to your LKK vs NRK Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Sanjay Yadav: Sanjay Yadav has been the standout player in TNPL 2022, scoring runs for fun in the middle order. The Nellai all-rounder has chipped in with the ball as well, picking up key wickets in the middle overs. He has been in fine form with the bat and considering the nature of the track, he is a must-have in your LKK vs NRK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

V Athisayaraj Davidson: Athisayaraj Davidson had a decent outing in the previous game, picking up two wickets in the powerplay phase. His slingly action makes it difficult for the batters to hit him, with his ability to hit the yorker length more often than not also holding him in good stead. Given the conditions on offer, Davidson could take a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in LKK vs NRK Dream11 prediction team

Abhishek Tanwar (LKK)

Sai Sudharsan (LKK)

Baba Aparajith (NRK)

Important stats for LKK vs NRK Dream11 prediction team

Shahrukh Khan - 107 runs and 10 wickets in 8 TNPL 2022 matches

Sanjay Yadav - 397 runs in 8 TNPL 2022 matches, SR: 183.80

Abhishek Tanwar - 15 wickets in 7 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 13.13

LKK vs NRK Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL 2022)

LKK vs NRK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Suresh Kumar, L Suryaprakash, G Sridhar Raju, S Sudharsan, B Aparajith, S Khan, A Tanwar, S Yadav, A Davidson, B Surya and K Manikandan.

Captain: S Yadav. Vice-captain: S Khan.

LKK vs NRK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Suresh Kumar, L Suryaprakash, U Mukilesh, S Sudharsan, B Aparajith, S Khan, A Tanwar, S Yadav, NS Harish, S Ajith Ram and K Manikandan.

Captain: S Sudharsan. Vice-captain: B Aparajith.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far