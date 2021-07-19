LKK vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today’s TNPL match - July 19th, 2021

Lyca Kovai Kings will square off against Salem Spartans in the season opener of the TNPL 2021 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Lyca Kovai Kings will have high expectations from Punjab Kings all-rounder Shahrukh to deliver with both bat and ball. However, the Kings will miss the services of yorker specialist T Natarajan. The other pacers will have to come good if the club wants to start their campaign with a victory.

Salem's pacer G Periyaswamy is a player to watch out for in the season opener. He was the highest wicket-taker in TNPL 2019 and picked up a five-wicket haul in the final as well. Murugan Ashwin and Vijay Shankar are two key players who have played in the IPL and will look to help the Spartans to the trophy with inspirational performances.

Squads to choose from

Lyca Kovai Kings

P Shijit Chandran, J Suresh Kumar, J Gowjith Subash, K Vignesh, GR Manish, R Kavin, G Aravindh, V Ganga Sridhar Raju, U Mukilesh, Abhishek Tanwar, MA Atheeq Ur Rahman, N Selva Kumaran, Ashwin Venkataraman, B Sai Sudharsan, Nishanth Kumar Alwar, Shahrukh Khan, Srinivasan E, Thangarasu Natarajan, Kiran Kashyap, Yudheeswaran V, Anandakumar S and S Ajith Ram.

Salem Spartans

B Praanesh, S Abishiek, Akshay V Srinivasan, Murugan Ashwin, S Boopalan, Daryl S Ferrario, M Ganesh Moorthi, Gopinath KH, TD Lokesh Raj, G Periyasamy, S Shubham Mehta, U Sushil, M Vijay Kumar, Vijay Shankar, Kishoor G, Aarif A, Suganesh M, Abhinav Vishnu, Rathnam AVR, R Karthikeyan and Washington Sundar.

Predicted Playing XIs

Lyca Kovai Kings: Shahrukh Khan (C), Ganga Sridhar Raju, Ashwin Venkataraman, Nishaanth Kumar Alwar, J Suresh Kumar (WK), R Kavin, Atheeq Ur Rahman, Abhishek Tanwar, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, S Ajith Ram, S Anandakumar

Salem Spartans: Akshay Srinivasan, KH Gopinath, Daryl Ferrario (C), A Aarif (WK), Suganesh M, Vijay Shankar, Murugan Ashwin, M Ganesh Moorthi, S Boopalan, Ravi Karthikeyan, Ganeshan Periyaswamy

Match Details

Match: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Salem Spartans

Date & Time: 19th July 2021, 7:30 PM

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Pitch Report

The side batting first must make the best use of the given conditions as the pitch is likely to slow down as the game progresses, making it difficult to chase targets at this venue. For the bowlers, there is a lot of spin on purchase and thus both teams will look to play three spinners on this track.

The captains will want to choose to bat first if they win the toss in the TNPL 2021 season opener.

LKK vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

LKK vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Aarif, U Sushil, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Ashwin Venkataraman, KH Gopinath, Shahrukh Khan, Abhishek Tanwar, Vijay Shankar, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, Murugan Ashwin

Captain: Vijay Shankar, Vice-Captain: Shahrukh Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Suresh Kumar, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Akshay Srinivasan, Daryl Ferrario, Shahrukh Khan, Atheeq Ur Rahman, Vijay Shankar, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, Murugan Ashwin, G R Manish, V Yudheeshwaran.

Captain: Ganga Sridhar Raju, Vice-Captain: Murugan Ashwin

