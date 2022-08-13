LKL vs UFC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Cup 2022 Match 23

The Lanka Lions (LKL) will take on United For Cricket (UFC) in Match No. 23 of the MCA T20 Cup 2022 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi, on Sunday.

The Lanka Lions have played two games so far, winning one while losing the other one. They will be in search of some consistency.

On the other hand, UFC have played two, losing both. They will be looking to bounce back strongly.

LKL vs UFC Probable Playing 11 today

Lanka Lions: Muhammad Faris Iskandar Mohd Rizal (wk), Upul Anuruddha Sathkumara, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Naveen Dewinda, Nimesh-Rasanga Silva (c), Muhammad Rifqi Iman Khamis, Thusara Kodikara, Muhammad Khairullah, Suranga Perera, Theekshana Prabagya Liyanage, Nadeen Dananjaya

UFC: Yasir Shah-I (wk), Kashif Shahzad, Kishan Kumar Ananthan, Mohammad Ameen, Kamran Hameed, Jishuvan Ramasundran, Thailethil Sethumadhavan Nitheesh, Murad Ali-I, Mohamed Yusri Rauf, Zahid Fazal-I, Nafis Alam

Match Details

Match: LKL vs UFC

Date & Time: August 14, 2022, 7 am IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The track at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, there could be some movement on offer for the pacers and the spinners might get a bit of turn as well.

Today’s LKL vs UFC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yasir Shah-I has looked good with the bat and has mustered 38 runs at a strike-rate of 135.71.

Batters

Nimesh-Rasanga Silva has batted just once in this tournament, smashing a 20-ball 62 in a knock that included four fours and six sixes.

All-rounders

Thusara Kodikara scored a fine 65 from 24 deliveries (four fours and five sixes) in the last game. He can also be handy with the ball.

Kamran Hameed has been effective with both the bat and the ball. He has got 32 runs while striking at 200.00 and has chipped in with one wicket as well.

Bowlers

Muhammad Khairullah is in top form with the ball and has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 5.38.

Top 5 best players to pick in LKL vs UFC Dream11 Prediction Team

Muhammad Khairullah (LKL): 137 points

Nimesh-Rasanga Silva (LKL): 115 points

Thusara Kodikara (LKL): 113 points

Kamran Hameed (UFC): 108 points

Kashif Shahzad (UFC): 95 points

Important stats for LKL vs UFC Dream11 Prediction Team

Nimesh-Rasanga Silva: 62 runs

Muhammad Khairullah: Three wickets

Thusara Kodikara: 75 runs

Kamran Hameed: 32 runs & one wicket

Kashif Shahzad: 63 runs

LKL vs UFC Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Lanka Lions vs UFC - MCA T20 Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yasir Shah-I, Kashif Shahzad, Upul Anuruddha Sathkumara, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Nimesh-Rasanga Silva, Kamran Hameed, Thusara Kodikara, Thailethil Sethumadhavan Nitheesh, Zahid Fazal-I, Muhammad Khairullah, Nadeen Dananjaya

Captain: Thusara Kodikara Vice-captain: Kamran Hameed

Dream11 Team for Lanka Lions vs UFC - MCA T20 Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yasir Shah-I, Kashif Shahzad, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Nimesh-Rasanga Silva, Kamran Hameed, Muhammad Rifqi Iman Khamis, Thusara Kodikara, Thailethil Sethumadhavan Nitheesh, Zahid Fazal-I, Muhammad Khairullah, Suranga Perera

Captain: Nimesh-Rasanga Silva Vice-captain: Kashif Shahzad

