LKL vs UFC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Cup 2022 Match 23

The Lanka Lions (LKL) will take on United For Cricket (UFC) in Match No. 23 of the MCA T20 Cup 2022 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi, on Sunday.
The Lanka Lions have played two games so far, winning one while losing the other one. They will be in search of some consistency.
On the other hand, UFC have played two, losing both. They will be looking to bounce back strongly.
LKL vs UFC Probable Playing 11 today
Lanka Lions: Muhammad Faris Iskandar Mohd Rizal (wk), Upul Anuruddha Sathkumara, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Naveen Dewinda, Nimesh-Rasanga Silva (c), Muhammad Rifqi Iman Khamis, Thusara Kodikara, Muhammad Khairullah, Suranga Perera, Theekshana Prabagya Liyanage, Nadeen Dananjaya
UFC: Yasir Shah-I (wk), Kashif Shahzad, Kishan Kumar Ananthan, Mohammad Ameen, Kamran Hameed, Jishuvan Ramasundran, Thailethil Sethumadhavan Nitheesh, Murad Ali-I, Mohamed Yusri Rauf, Zahid Fazal-I, Nafis Alam
Match Details
Match: LKL vs UFC
Date & Time: August 14, 2022, 7 am IST
Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi
Pitch Report
The track at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, there could be some movement on offer for the pacers and the spinners might get a bit of turn as well.
Today’s LKL vs UFC Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Yasir Shah-I has looked good with the bat and has mustered 38 runs at a strike-rate of 135.71.
Batters
Nimesh-Rasanga Silva has batted just once in this tournament, smashing a 20-ball 62 in a knock that included four fours and six sixes.
All-rounders
Thusara Kodikara scored a fine 65 from 24 deliveries (four fours and five sixes) in the last game. He can also be handy with the ball.
Kamran Hameed has been effective with both the bat and the ball. He has got 32 runs while striking at 200.00 and has chipped in with one wicket as well.
Bowlers
Muhammad Khairullah is in top form with the ball and has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 5.38.
Top 5 best players to pick in LKL vs UFC Dream11 Prediction Team
Muhammad Khairullah (LKL): 137 points
Nimesh-Rasanga Silva (LKL): 115 points
Thusara Kodikara (LKL): 113 points
Kamran Hameed (UFC): 108 points
Kashif Shahzad (UFC): 95 points
Important stats for LKL vs UFC Dream11 Prediction Team
Nimesh-Rasanga Silva: 62 runs
Muhammad Khairullah: Three wickets
Thusara Kodikara: 75 runs
Kamran Hameed: 32 runs & one wicket
Kashif Shahzad: 63 runs
LKL vs UFC Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yasir Shah-I, Kashif Shahzad, Upul Anuruddha Sathkumara, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Nimesh-Rasanga Silva, Kamran Hameed, Thusara Kodikara, Thailethil Sethumadhavan Nitheesh, Zahid Fazal-I, Muhammad Khairullah, Nadeen Dananjaya
Captain: Thusara Kodikara Vice-captain: Kamran Hameed
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yasir Shah-I, Kashif Shahzad, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Nimesh-Rasanga Silva, Kamran Hameed, Muhammad Rifqi Iman Khamis, Thusara Kodikara, Thailethil Sethumadhavan Nitheesh, Zahid Fazal-I, Muhammad Khairullah, Suranga Perera
Captain: Nimesh-Rasanga Silva Vice-captain: Kashif Shahzad