LKP vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Stockholm 2022, Matches 7 & 8

Alby Zalmi (ALZ) will take on Linkoping (LKP) in back-to-back ECS T10 Landskrona 2022 matches at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Tuesday.

Both Alby Zalmi and Linkoping started their campaigns with two wins on the opening day, signaling their championship aspirations. While Alby Zalmi made quick work of Botkyrka, Linkoping had to battle hard against Indiska to get their points. Although both teams look well-balanced on paper, Alby Zalmi will start as the favorites.

LKP vs ALZ Probable Playing 11 Today

ALZ XI

Zabihullah Niazy (wk), Sami Khalil, Azam Khalil (c), Shahed Ali, Basir Sahebi, Zia Alozai, Qudratullah Afzal, Tas Qureshi, Lemar Momand, Usman Jabbar and Rahel Khan.

LKP XI

Roohul Halim (wk), Saad Khan (c), Asad Javed, Adeel Asghar, Ankit Naik, Ali Raza, Kamran Rashid, Naveed Akbar, Arshad Awan, Saberali Syed and Saud Ahmed.

Match Details

LKP vs ALZ, ECS T10 Stockholm 2022, Matches 7 & 8

Date and Time: 17th May 2022, 4:30 and 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Norsborg Cricket Ground is a good one to bat on with there being little help available for the pacers. Although the new ball should do a bit early on, the batters should enjoy the bounce off the surface and target the shorter square boundaries. The bowlers will look to vary their pace to get the most out of the surface as the match progresses. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 100 being the bare minimum at the venue.

Today’s LKP vs ALZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Roohul Halim: Roohul Halim has been decent with the bat, scoring some valuable runs in the middle order. While he can clear the boundary at will, Halim can also anchor an innings and score big runs. With Halim likely to play a big role in this game, he is one to watch out for today.

Batter

Azam Khalil: Azam Khalil is perhaps the best player in the tournament owing to his skill-set. While he is an absolute freak with the bat, Azam adds value with his clever left-arm spin as well. With Khalil in good form as well, he is a must-have in your LKP vs ALZ Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Zia Alozai: Zia Alozai was Alby Zalmi's go-to batter in the previous game, scoring some big runs in the middle order. He backed his batting exploits with some key spells in the middle overs, paving the way for a double over Botkyrka. Given his form and ability, Alozai is a good addition to your LKP vs ALZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Kamran Rashid: Kamran Rashid was the star of the show in the previous game, picking up three wickets with the new ball. Although he doesn't add much value with the bat, his ability to hit the hard lengths and swing the ball makes him a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in LKP vs ALZ Dream11 prediction team

Azam Khalil (ALZ)

Zia Alozai (ALZ)

Roohul Halim (LKP)

Important stats for LKP vs ALZ Dream11 prediction team

Azam Khalil - 47 runs and 4 wickets in 2 ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 matches

Asad Javed - 24 runs and 2 wickets in 2 ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 matches

Ankit Naik - 52 runs in 2 ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 matches, Average: 52.00

LKP vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Stockholm 2022)

LKP vs ALZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Halim, R Khan, A Khalil, A Naik, A Javed, Z Alozai, S Syed, L Momand, N Akbar, T Qureshi and K Rashid.

Captain: A Khalil. Vice-captain: A Javed.

LKP vs ALZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Asghar, R Khan, A Khalil, S Khan, A Javed, Z Alozai, S Ahmed, L Momand, N Akbar, T Qureshi and K Rashid.

Captain: A Khalil. Vice-captain: Z Alozai.

