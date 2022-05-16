LKP vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022, Matches 3 and 4

Linkoping CC (LKP) will take on Indiska CC (IND) in back-to-back ECS Sweden, Stockholm 2022 matches at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Sweden on Monday.

Both teams will play their inaugural game of the season against each other. Both will thus be looking to get off to a good start.

Ankit Naik, Saad Khan, Asad Javed, and Siddharth Saminathan are key players for Linkoping CC, while Sachin Hiremath, Gurvinder Singh, Sachin Sharma, and Amey Shah are key players for Indiska CC.

Linkoping CC will start as favorites in this contest.

LKP vs IND Probable Playing 11 Today

LKP XI

Atanu Nag (wk), Ankit Naik, Saad Khan, Sudesh Udugodage, Asad Javed, Saud Ahmed, Amit Sareen, Siddharth Saminathan, Naveed Akbar, Atif Muhammad, Kamran Rashid.

IND XI

Bhargav Kumar (wk), Imran Khan, Sachin Hiremath, Dipanjan Dey, Arijit Ghosh, Gurvinder Singh, Sachin Sharma, Amit Sareen, Arjun Singh, Sandeep Menon, Mithun Redkar

Match Details

LKP vs IND, ECS Sweden, Stockholm 2022, Match 3 and 4

Date and Time: 16th May, 2022, 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Sweden

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Norsborg Cricket Ground is expected to be a balanced one. However, the surface gives batters an edge as the ball comes off the bat nicely. Anything above 110 runs could be a par score on this pitch.

Today’s LKP vs IND Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Bhargav Kumar: He has scored 68 runs at an average of 17 in six T20 games. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Sachin Hiremath: He is a dependable run scorer who boosted his reliability last season. Hiremath scored 96 runs at an average of 16 in nine T20 games. He is undoubtedly a must-have for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Gurvinder Singh: He has picked up 12 wickets at an impressive average of 10.70 and an economy rate of 5.35 in nine T20s games. Gurvinder could be a superb captaincy choice for your LKP vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Mithun Redkar: He looked to be in decent form last year and could be a key pick for your fantasy team. He has scalped 12 wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 5.45.

Top 5 best players to pick in LKP vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Sudesh Udugodage (LKP).

Dipanjan Dey (IND).

Amit Sareen (LKP).

Arijit Ghosh (IND).

Naveed Akbar (LKP).

Important stats for LKP vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Dipanjan Dey: 138 runs in six games; batting average: 34.50

Sachin Sharma: 2943 runs and 85 wickets in 130 games; batting average: 28.03

Arijit Ghosh: 416 runs in 28 games; batting average: 16.64

LKP vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS Sweden, Stockholm 2022)

LKP vs IND Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bhargav Kumar, Saad Khan, Sachin Hiremath, Ankit Naik, Gurvinder Singh, Sachin Sharma, Asad Javed, Saud Ahmed, Siddharth Saminathan, Amey Shah, Mithun Redkar

Captain: Asad Javed | Vice-captain: Gurvinder Singh.

LKP vs IND Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Atanu Nag, Saad Khan, Sachin Hiremath, Ankit Naik, Gurvinder Singh, Sachin Sharma, Asad Javed, Sandeep Menon, Siddharth Saminathan, Amey Shah, Mithun Redkar

Captain: Saad Khan | Vice-captain: Gurvinder Singh.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee