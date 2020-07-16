LKP vs JKP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Gothenburg Match - July 16th, 2020

Linkoping CC and Jonkoping CA are in action as they face each other in Match 20 of the ECS T10 Gothenburg League 2020. Both teams are unbeaten in the competition, albeit under different circumstances.
While Linkoping have won all their games so far, Jonkoping were undone by inclement weather, with the side only featuring in one completed game which they did win.
Although both teams are in the running for a top-four finish, Linkoping have looked the better of the two sides so far. With a solid batting unit in their ranks, they are the favourites, although Jonkoping also have a decent roster to fall back on.
Nevertheless, both sides put their unbeaten status on the line with a win taking either side closer to the top half of the table.
Squads to choose from
Linkoping CC
Adeel Ashgar, Bhushan Patil, Aamir Mushtaq, Saad Khan, Ankit Naik, Adeel Shah, Kishore Srinivas, Muhammad Moeez, Puneeth Ballakuraya, Muhammad Musab, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Atif, Rana Naveed, Imran Khan and Sibbir Siddique
Jonkoping CA
Bilal Munir, Babar Rehman, Muhammad Qasim, Naser Batcha, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Mustafa Zabihullah, Tariq Bashir, Talha Omer, Muhammad Ismail, Riaz Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Noman Jan, Fahim Mandozai, Bhavya Patel, Sahargul Shirzad, Mansoor Afzal, Adil Javiad, Zabiullah Zadran and Sohail Zia
Predicted Playing XIs
Linkoping CC
A Ashgar, B Patil, S Khan, A Naik, P Ballakurya, M Musab, M Moeez, I Khan, M Arshad, M Atif and S Siddique
Jonkoping CA
B Munir, T Basha, N Batcha, M Qasim, Zabhiullah, N Jan, R Khan, M Ismail, M Tanveer, B Patel and S Shirzad
Match Details
Match: Linkoping CC vs Jonkoping CA
Date: 16th July 2020, 8:30 PM IST
Venue: Kviberg, Gothenburg
Pitch Report
A relatively high-scoring encounter beckons in Gothenburg. The pitch has something in it for both the batsmen and bowlers, which makes for an exciting game. While the pacers should get some swing early on, the spinners could be targeted by the batsmen with no turn available off the surface in Kviberg.
ECS T10 Gothenburg League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ashgar, B Patil, N Batcha, S Khan, A Naik, M Musab, M Moeez, M Ismail, S Shirzad, M Arshad and B Patel
Captain: N Batcha, Vice-Captain: M Musab
Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ashgar, B Patil, N Batcha, S Khan, A Naik, M Musab, M Moeez, R Khan, S Shirzad, M Atif and B Patel
Captain: N Batcha, Vice-Captain: M MoeezPublished 16 Jul 2020, 01:15 IST