LKP vs KSS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Gothenburg Match - July 15th, 2020

Match 15 of the ECS T10 Gothenburg League 2020 has Linkoping CA taking on Kristianstad CC in Kviberg, Gothenburg.

Both teams haven't featured in the first two days of the competition and are set to play as many as three games each on Wednesday. Both sides look evenly matched on paper, although Kristianstad should walk in with the favourites tag.

Despite being branded as the underdogs, Linkoping are well and truly of pulling an upset, which paves the way for an exciting game of T10 cricket to close Day 3 of the ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020.

Squads to choose from

Linkoping CC

Adeel Ashgar, Bhushan Patil, Aamir Mushtaq, Saad Khan, Ankit Naik, Adeel Shah, Kishore Srinivas, Muhammad Moeez, Puneeth Ballakuraya, Muhammad Musab, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Atif, Rana Naveed, Imran Khan and Sibbir Siddique

Kristianstad CC

Niamatullah Musleh, Bashirullah Khan, Waheedullah Musleh, Nishad Ahmad, Akmal Popal, Abdullah Shinwari, Niyazwali Zargul, Ihsanullah Wafa, Ibrahim Zahiri, Khushhal Khawri, Khaled Jan Mohammed, Faridullah Khawri, Hafizullah Shinwari, Azim Shinwari and Sajid Kha

Predicted Playing XIs

Linkoping CC

A Ashgar, A Mushtaq, S Khan, A Naik, K Srinivas, M Moeez, M Musab, M Arshad, M Atif, I Khan and S Siddique

Kristianstad CC

N Musleh, W Musleh, N Ahmad, A Shinwari, I Wafa, I Zahiri, K Khawri, K Jan Mohammed, F Khawri, A Shinwari and S Khan

Match Details

Match: Linkoping CC vs Kristianstad CC

Date: 15th July 2020, at 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg, Gothenburg

Pitch Report

Another competitive game can be expected between the two sides, with the pitch offering help to both the batsmen and bowlers. While the pacers have had a significant say in the tournament so far, lack of turn for the spinners makes them vulnerable in the middle overs. 80 should be a good score at this venue, with both teams looking to bat first in this late evening game.

ECS T10 Gothenburg League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

LKP vs KSS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ashgar, A Mushtaq, W Musleh, A Shinwari, M Musab, M Moeez, I Wafa, I Zahiri, S Siddique, S Khan and K Jan

Captain: I Zahiri, Vice-Captain: A Mushtaq

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Musleh, S Khan, W Musleh, A Shinwari, M Musab, M Moeez, IM Arshad, I Zahiri, S Siddique, S Khan and K Jan

Captain: I Zahiri, Vice-Captain: M Moeez