LKP vs SSD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Gothenburg Match - July 16th, 2020

The final ECS T10 Gothenburg League fixture features a blockbuster clash between Linkoping CC and Seaside CC.

Both sides haven't lost a game in the competition. While Seaside top the table with four wins in five games, Linkoping demolished the likes of Hisingen CC and Kristianstad with six points in three games.

Seaside CC are the overwhelming favourites ahead of this game, although Linkoping aren't far behind. Both teams are in line to make an appearance in the semi-finals and might see this as a dress rehearsal for the same.

All in all, we can expect a high-scoring thriller in Kviberg with both teams looking to seal the top spot in the league table.

Squads to choose from

Linkoping CC

Adeel Ashgar, Bhushan Patil, Aamir Mushtaq, Saad Khan, Ankit Naik, Adeel Shah, Kishore Srinivas, Muhammad Moeez, Puneeth Ballakuraya, Muhammad Musab, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Atif, Rana Naveed, Imran Khan and Sibbir Siddique

Seaside CC

Ammar Zafar, Umair Chaudary, Harinder Koranga, Arfan Arif, Rubal Pathak, Shivakumar Gangannavar, Mokhtar Ghulami, Shreyas Murthy, Zawwar Hussain, Zahoor Sabir, Imam Shaik, Ashiq Hussain, Aditya Arora, Ibrahim Khan, Usman Sarwar and Babar Farooq

Predicted Playing XIs

Linkoping CC

A Ashgar, B Patil, S Khan, A Naik, P Ballakurya, M Musab, M Moeez, I Khan, M Arshad, M Atif and S Siddique

Seaside CC

A Zafar, H Koranga, M Ghulami, Z Sabir, S Murthy, A Arif, A Hussain, I Shaik, U Sarwar, A Arora and Z Hussain

Match Details

Match: Linkoping CC vs Seaside CC

Date: 16th July 2020, at 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg, Gothenburg

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides, with some help available for the pacers as well. Despite the slow outfield, the batsmen are in for a field day with no variable bounce expected. Although a few clouds are expected to make an appearance, a full game should take place in Kviberg with 85 representing a par score.

ECS T10 Gothenburg League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

LKP vs SSD Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ashgar, S Khan, A Naik, M Ghulami, M Musab, M Moeez, Z Hussain, Z Sabbir, M Arshad, U Sarwar and A Arora

Captain: Z Hussain, Vice-Captain: S Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Koranga, S Khan, A Naik, M Ghulami, A Arif, M Moeez, Z Hussain, Z Sabbir, M Arshad, U Sarwar and A Arora

Captain: M Ghulami, Vice-Captain: Z Hussain