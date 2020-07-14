LKP vs WZC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Gothenburg Match - July 15th, 2020

Match 12 of the ECS T10 Gothenburg League 2020 has Watan Zalmi playing their final league game as they take on Linkoping CC in Kviberg.

Linkoping haven't played a game so far, with this match marking their first glimpse of ECS T10 action. On the other hand, Watan Zalmi CC have already played four games with five points to their name as well.

With momentum on their side, Watan Zalmi are the clear favourites for this game although anything could happen in this format. Both teams will be looking for a valuable win which could prove to be critical in their bid for a knockout spot.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Squads to choose from

Linkoping CC

Adeel Ashgar, Bhushan Patil, Aamir Mushtaq, Saad Khan, Ankit Naik, Adeel Shah, Kishore Srinivas, Muhammad Moeez, Puneeth Ballakuraya, Muhammad Musab, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Atif, Rana Naveed, Imran Khan and Sibbir Siddique

Watan Zalmi CC

Muhibullah Kharoti, Waissullah Safi, Imran Khan, Rimon Chandra-Saha, Sadek Robel, Mohammad Askari, Taimur Khan, Hamad Ahmed, Abdul Haq-Khan, Niaz Mohammad, MD Nabil, Waleed Ilyas, Fahd Omair Zafar, Sabaun Shirzad, Eywazollah Raisi, Qandeel Abbas, Abid Khan and Muhammad Taj

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Linkoping CC

A Ashgar, A Mushtaq, S Khan, A Naik, K Srinivas, M Moeez, M Musab, M Arshad, M Atif, I Khan and S Siddique

Watan Zalmi CC

M Kharoti, W Safi, T Khan, S Robel, H Ahmed, M Askari, M Nabil, W Ilyas, A Haq-Khan, S Shirzad and A Khan

Match Details

Match: Linkoping CC vs Watan Zalmi CC

Date: 15th July 2020, at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg, Gothenburg

Pitch Report

Rain could play spoilsport during the game, with overcast conditions expected on Wednesday. However, the pitch is a decent one to bat on with no variable bounce off the surface. The bowlers have also extracted extra bounce and pace, making it difficult for the batsmen to manoeuvre with the field. Both teams will look to bat first in Kviberg, with 85 representing a good score.

ECS T10 Gothenburg League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

LKP vs WZC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Safi, T Khan, S Robel, A Mushtaq, K Srinivas, A Haq-Khan, W Ilyas, M Moeez, S Shirzad, M Arshad and M Atif

Captain: A Haq-Khan, Vice-Captain: M Moeez

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Kharoti, T Khan, S Robel, S Khan, K Srinivas, A Haq-Khan, W Ilyas, M Moeez, A Khan, M Arshad and M Atif

Captain: M Moeez, Vice-Captain: S Robel