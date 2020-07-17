LKP vs WZC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Gothenburg Match - July 17th, 2020

After ending up on the wrong end of results in the semi-finals, Linkoping CC and Watan Zalmi CC play each other in the third-place playoff of the ECS T10 Gothenburg League 2020.

Although they entered their respective games as the lesser-fancied team, both Watan Zalmi and Linkoping suffered disappointing losses. While Linkoping succumbed to an Usman Sarwar special, Watan Zalmi were bowled out for a mere 53 against Jonkoping CA.

The corresponding league fixture between the two sides saw Linkoping come out on top, giving them the edge ahead of this game. However, both teams look well-matched and will be eyeing a win to end the campaign on a high.

Squads to choose from

Linkoping CC

Adeel Ashgar, Bhushan Patil, Aamir Mushtaq, Saad Khan, Ankit Naik, Adeel Shah, Kishore Srinivas, Muhammad Moeez, Puneeth Ballakuraya, Muhammad Musab, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Atif, Rana Naveed, Imran Khan and Sibbir Siddique

Watan Zalmi CC

Muhibullah Kharoti, Waissullah Safi, Imran Khan, Rimon Chandra-Saha, Sadek Robel, Mohammad Askari, Taimur Khan, Hamad Ahmed, Abdul Haq-Khan, Niaz Mohammad, MD Nabil, Waleed Ilyas, Fahd Omair Zafar, Sabaun Shirzad, Eywazollah Raisi, Qandeel Abbas, Abid Khan and Muhammad Taj

Predicted Playing XIs

Linkoping CC

M Moeez, P Ballakuraya, A Ashgar, B Patil, A Naik, A Shah, S Khan, M Arshad, M Atif, A Mushtaq and M Musab

Watan Zalmi CC

MD Nabil, M Sadek Robel, W Ilyas, S Abdul Haq, M Askari, S Shirzad, W Safi, I Khan, N Mohammad, T Khan and F Omair Zafar

Match Details

Match: Linkoping CC vs Watan Zalmi CC

Date: 17th July 2020, at 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg, Gothenburg

Pitch Report

With this being the third game of the day, the pitch could be on the slower side. However, it should still be a good one to bat on despite the odd ball keeping low.

The pacers have enjoyed conditions here and will continue to do so, although the same cannot be said for the spinners. 80-85 should be a competitive score on this surface, with both teams looking to bat first upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Gothenburg League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

LKP vs WZC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Patel, A Mushtaq, A Naik, F Omair Zafar, M Askari, M Moeez, P Ballakuraya, T Khan, M Arshad, A Haq-Khan and S Shirzad

Captain: M Moeez, Vice-Captain: T Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Patel, A Mushtaq, A Naik, F Omair Zafar, S Khan, M Musab, P Ballakuraya, T Khan, M Arshad, A Haq-Khan and S Shirzad

Captain: T Khan, Vice-Captain: B Patel