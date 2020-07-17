LKP vs WZC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Gothenburg Match - July 17th, 2020

After ending up on the wrong end of results in the semi-finals, Linkoping CC and Watan Zalmi CC play each other in the third-place playoff of the ECS T10 Gothenburg League 2020.
Although they entered their respective games as the lesser-fancied team, both Watan Zalmi and Linkoping suffered disappointing losses. While Linkoping succumbed to an Usman Sarwar special, Watan Zalmi were bowled out for a mere 53 against Jonkoping CA.
The corresponding league fixture between the two sides saw Linkoping come out on top, giving them the edge ahead of this game. However, both teams look well-matched and will be eyeing a win to end the campaign on a high.
Squads to choose from
Linkoping CC
Adeel Ashgar, Bhushan Patil, Aamir Mushtaq, Saad Khan, Ankit Naik, Adeel Shah, Kishore Srinivas, Muhammad Moeez, Puneeth Ballakuraya, Muhammad Musab, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Atif, Rana Naveed, Imran Khan and Sibbir Siddique
Watan Zalmi CC
Muhibullah Kharoti, Waissullah Safi, Imran Khan, Rimon Chandra-Saha, Sadek Robel, Mohammad Askari, Taimur Khan, Hamad Ahmed, Abdul Haq-Khan, Niaz Mohammad, MD Nabil, Waleed Ilyas, Fahd Omair Zafar, Sabaun Shirzad, Eywazollah Raisi, Qandeel Abbas, Abid Khan and Muhammad Taj
Predicted Playing XIs
Linkoping CC
M Moeez, P Ballakuraya, A Ashgar, B Patil, A Naik, A Shah, S Khan, M Arshad, M Atif, A Mushtaq and M Musab
Watan Zalmi CC
MD Nabil, M Sadek Robel, W Ilyas, S Abdul Haq, M Askari, S Shirzad, W Safi, I Khan, N Mohammad, T Khan and F Omair Zafar
Match Details
Match: Linkoping CC vs Watan Zalmi CC
Date: 17th July 2020, at 6:30 PM IST
Venue: Kviberg, Gothenburg
Pitch Report
With this being the third game of the day, the pitch could be on the slower side. However, it should still be a good one to bat on despite the odd ball keeping low.
The pacers have enjoyed conditions here and will continue to do so, although the same cannot be said for the spinners. 80-85 should be a competitive score on this surface, with both teams looking to bat first upon winning the toss.
ECS T10 Gothenburg League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Patel, A Mushtaq, A Naik, F Omair Zafar, M Askari, M Moeez, P Ballakuraya, T Khan, M Arshad, A Haq-Khan and S Shirzad
Captain: M Moeez, Vice-Captain: T Khan
Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Patel, A Mushtaq, A Naik, F Omair Zafar, S Khan, M Musab, P Ballakuraya, T Khan, M Arshad, A Haq-Khan and S Shirzad
Captain: T Khan, Vice-Captain: B PatelPublished 17 Jul 2020, 17:19 IST