LKY vs VTV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the DCC X10 Division 1, Match 18

Lyari Kings (LKY) will be up against VTAC Volts (VTV) in the 18th game of the DCC X10 Division 1 at the ICC Academy, Dubai, UAE on Sunday (November 6). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the LKY vs VTV Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Lyari Kings are languishing at the bottom of the standings after losing two games. They lost their last clash against DCC Starlets by 51 runs. The Volts, meanwhile, are fourth in the points table, winning only one of their four games. They lost their last game against Interglobe Marine by 85 runs.
LKY vs VTV Match Details
The 18th game of the DCC X10 Division 1 will be played on November 6 at the ICC Academy in Dubai at 12:15 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.
LKY vs VTV , DCC X10 Division, Match 11
Date and Time: November 6, 2022, 12:15 am IST
Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai, UAE
LKY vs VTV Pitch Report
The track at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Four of the last five games here have been won by the team batting first.
Last 5 Matches (this tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 4
Matches won by bowling first: 1
Average first innings score: 120
Average second innings score: 100
LKY vs VTV Form Guide (Last 2 matches)
Lyari Kings: L-L
VTAC Volts: L-L
LKY vs VTV probable playing XIs for today’s match
LKY Injury/Team News
No major injury updates
LKY Probable Playing XI
Syed Hasnain Raza, Mohammad Nael, Saqib Ashraf, Haroon Ghaus(C), Aziz Ansari, Syed Aashir Hasnain, Munad Akbari, Muhammad Abid Nini, Amit Negi, Mannal Siddiqui, Nikhil Pancholi
VTV Injury/Team News
No major injury update
VTV Probable Playing XI
Sheridan Hadfield, Saqlain Haider, Sheldon Dcruz(C), Mazhar Hussain, Ryan Rasheed, Shabbir Hussain, VG Nair, Darshan Pagarani, Muzamil Khan, Akshay Jotin, Veerapandian Arivalagan
LKY vs VTV Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Mohammad Nael (2 matches, 20 runs, Strike Rate: 95.00)
Nael has scored 20 runs at a strike rate of 95.00 in two games. He's quite safe behind the stumps too.
Top Batter pick
Saqlain Haider (3 matches, 53 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 139.47 and Economy Rate: 14.25)
Haider is a terrific player who's expected to be at his best here. He has scored 53 runs at a strike rate of 139.47 in three games and also scalped four wickets.
Top All-rounder pick
Mazhar Hussain (4 matches, 89 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 145.90 and Economy Rate: 12.00)
Hussain has scored 89 runs in four games at a strike rate of 145.90 and also picked up a crucial wicket.
Top Bowler pick
Mohammed Ajmal (4 matches, 1 wicket and 45 runs, Economy Rate: 9.33 and Strike Rate: 187.50)
Ajmal is a quality bowler who can also score some quick runs. In four games, he has scored 45 runs at a strike rate of 187.50 and also picked up a wicket.
LKY vs VTV match captain and vice-captain choices
Saqlain Haider
Haider has been in brilliant form with both bat and ball this season. He has scored 53 runs and scalped four wickets in three games.
Mazhar Hussain
Hussain has scored 89 runs in four games at a strike rate of 145.90 and also picked up a wicket. He could prove to be a great differential captaincy choice on Saturday.
Five Must-picks with players stats for LKY vs VTV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Saqlain Haider 53 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches
Darshan Pagarani 5 wickets and 9 runs in 4 matches
Mazhar Hussain 89 runs and 1 wicket in 4 matches
Mohammed Ajmal 45 runs 1 wicket in 4 matches
Aarman Sajnani 2 wickets and 2 runs in 4 matches
LKY vs VTV Match Expert Tips
Saqlain Haider could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with the bat.
Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this LKY vs VTV match, click here.
LKY vs VTV Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 18, Head-to-Head League
LKY vs VTV Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Nael
Batters: Saqlain Haider, Sheldon Dcruz, Aziz Ansari
All-rounders: Mazhar Hussain, Aarman Sajnani, Moeez Waqar
Bowlers: Darshan Pagarani, Mohammed Ajmal, Mannal Siddiqui, Krishnan Balasubramanian.
LKY vs VTV Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 18, Grand League
LKY vs VTV Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Nael
Batters: Aziz Ansari, Saqlain Haider, Saad Naeem
All-rounders: Mazhar Hussain, Aarman Sajnani, Moeez Waqar
Bowlers: Darshan Pagarani, Mohammed Ajmal, Emil Joseph John, Mannal Siddiqui.
