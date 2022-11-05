LKY vs VTV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the DCC X10 Division 1, Match 18

Lyari Kings (LKY) will be up against VTAC Volts (VTV) in the 18th game of the DCC X10 Division 1 at the ICC Academy, Dubai, UAE on Sunday (November 6). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the LKY vs VTV Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Lyari Kings are languishing at the bottom of the standings after losing two games. They lost their last clash against DCC Starlets by 51 runs. The Volts, meanwhile, are fourth in the points table, winning only one of their four games. They lost their last game against Interglobe Marine by 85 runs.

LKY vs VTV Match Details

The 18th game of the DCC X10 Division 1 will be played on November 6 at the ICC Academy in Dubai at 12:15 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

LKY vs VTV , DCC X10 Division, Match 11

Date and Time: November 6, 2022, 12:15 am IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai, UAE

LKY vs VTV Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Four of the last five games here have been won by the team batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 120

Average second innings score: 100

LKY vs VTV Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

Lyari Kings: L-L

VTAC Volts: L-L

LKY vs VTV probable playing XIs for today’s match

LKY Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

LKY Probable Playing XI

Syed Hasnain Raza, Mohammad Nael, Saqib Ashraf, Haroon Ghaus(C), Aziz Ansari, Syed Aashir Hasnain, Munad Akbari, Muhammad Abid Nini, Amit Negi, Mannal Siddiqui, Nikhil Pancholi

VTV Injury/Team News

No major injury update

VTV Probable Playing XI

Sheridan Hadfield, Saqlain Haider, Sheldon Dcruz(C), Mazhar Hussain, Ryan Rasheed, Shabbir Hussain, VG Nair, Darshan Pagarani, Muzamil Khan, Akshay Jotin, Veerapandian Arivalagan

LKY vs VTV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Mohammad Nael (2 matches, 20 runs, Strike Rate: 95.00)

Nael has scored 20 runs at a strike rate of 95.00 in two games. He's quite safe behind the stumps too.

Top Batter pick

Saqlain Haider (3 matches, 53 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 139.47 and Economy Rate: 14.25)

Haider is a terrific player who's expected to be at his best here. He has scored 53 runs at a strike rate of 139.47 in three games and also scalped four wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

Mazhar Hussain (4 matches, 89 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 145.90 and Economy Rate: 12.00)

Hussain has scored 89 runs in four games at a strike rate of 145.90 and also picked up a crucial wicket.

Top Bowler pick

Mohammed Ajmal (4 matches, 1 wicket and 45 runs, Economy Rate: 9.33 and Strike Rate: 187.50)

Ajmal is a quality bowler who can also score some quick runs. In four games, he has scored 45 runs at a strike rate of 187.50 and also picked up a wicket.

LKY vs VTV match captain and vice-captain choices

Saqlain Haider

Haider has been in brilliant form with both bat and ball this season. He has scored 53 runs and scalped four wickets in three games.

Mazhar Hussain

Hussain has scored 89 runs in four games at a strike rate of 145.90 and also picked up a wicket. He could prove to be a great differential captaincy choice on Saturday.

Five Must-picks with players stats for LKY vs VTV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Saqlain Haider 53 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches

Darshan Pagarani 5 wickets and 9 runs in 4 matches

Mazhar Hussain 89 runs and 1 wicket in 4 matches

Mohammed Ajmal 45 runs 1 wicket in 4 matches

Aarman Sajnani 2 wickets and 2 runs in 4 matches

LKY vs VTV Match Expert Tips

Saqlain Haider could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with the bat.

LKY vs VTV Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 18, Head-to-Head League

LKY vs VTV Dream11 Prediction - DCC X10 Division 1

LKY vs VTV Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Nael

Batters: Saqlain Haider, Sheldon Dcruz, Aziz Ansari

All-rounders: Mazhar Hussain, Aarman Sajnani, Moeez Waqar

Bowlers: Darshan Pagarani, Mohammed Ajmal, Mannal Siddiqui, Krishnan Balasubramanian.

LKY vs VTV Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 18, Grand League

LKY vs VTV Dream11 Prediction - DCC X10 Division 1

LKY vs VTV Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Nael

Batters: Aziz Ansari, Saqlain Haider, Saad Naeem

All-rounders: Mazhar Hussain, Aarman Sajnani, Moeez Waqar

Bowlers: Darshan Pagarani, Mohammed Ajmal, Emil Joseph John, Mannal Siddiqui.

