LL vs BEV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECL T10 League 2023, Match 3

The third Group C match of the ECL T10 League 2023 will see the Lathbury Lightning (LL) take on Beveren (BEV) at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Monday, March 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the LL vs BEV Dream11 prediction.

Beveren will start as one of the more fancied sides in the group and for good reason. Beveren has a strong roster with Belgium internationals in Saber Zakhil and Hakim Khaksar in the ranks.

While they will be eyeing a valuable win, Beveren face a resourceful Lathbury Lightning side who are a dark horse in Group C. The likes of Louis Bruce and Avinash Pai have featured in the ECL and ECC, holding them in high regard.

With both teams eager to hit the ground running on their opening ECL 2023 day, a cracking game beckons in Cartama.

LL vs BEV Match Details, ECL T10 League

The Lathbury Lightning and Beveren face off in the third Group C match at the Cartama Oval. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LL vs BEV, ECL T10 2023, Group C, Match 3

Date and Time: 6th March 2023, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Live Streaming: Fancode

LL vs BEV probable playing 11s for today’s match

Beveren injury/team news

No injury concerns for Beveren.

Beveren probable playing 11

Abdulrashid Karim, Hakim Khaksar, Saber Zakhil, Shahidullah Otmanzai, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Noor Momand, Abdul Basir, Stanikzai Aurangzeb, Salarzai Wahedzaman, Jabar Jabarkhel and Mohammad Noman.

Lathbury Lightning injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Lathbury Lightning.

Lathbury Lightning probable playing 11

Iain Latin, Louis Bruce, Julian Freyone, Rahul Daswani, Kenroy Nestor, Avinash Pai, Sameer Nayak, Maanav Nayak, James Fitzgerald, Jack Horrocks and Matt Whelan

LL vs BEV Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahul Daswani (Last 5 matches, 83 runs)

Rahul Daswani is a fine batter who is known for scoring big runs, both at the top of the order and in a middle-order role. He has 83 runs in his last five matches, including a fifty. With Daswani capable of scoring runs at a healthy strike rate as well, he is a good addition to your LL vs BEV Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Abdul Rashid (Last 5 matches, 186 runs)

Abdul Rashid was one of Beveren's top batters in ECS T10 Belgium, scoring 186 runs in his last five matches. He has two fifties in his last two T10 outings, holding him in good stead. With Rashid likely to bat at the top of the order and enjoy the conditions on offer, he is a top pick for your LL vs BEV Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Avinash Pai (Last 5 matches, 119 runs, 1 wicket)

Avinash Pai is a well-known name on the ECS circuit and is a regular with Gibraltar as well. Avinash has 119 runs and one wicket in his last five matches, with his batting strike rate of 175 standing out. Given his all-round ability, Avinash is a good addition to your LL vs BEV Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Jabar Jabarkhail (Last 5 matches, 1 wicket)

Jabar Jabarkhail is one of the best bowlers in Belgium's domestic scene. He is known for picking up wickets both in the powerplay and in the death overs. Although he has only one wicket in his last five T10 matches, Jabarkhail can be backed to deliver the goods and be a valuable asset in your LL vs BEV Dream11 prediction team.

LL vs BEV match captain and vice-captain choices

Louis Bruce

Louis Bruce was one of the breakout stars in the previous edition, impressing with both the bat and ball as part of the Calpe Giants. He has improved in leaps and bounds over the last year or so, scoring 135 runs and taking one wicket in his last five T10 matches. With some international experience under his belt as well, Bruce is a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain for your LL vs BEV Dream11 prediction team.

Saber Zakhil

Saber Zakhil is an explosive and powerplay top-order batter, known for scoring quick runs consistently in T10 tournaments. Zakhil has not been in the best of form, scoring 54 runs in his last four matches. With Zakhil having some ECL experience to his credit, he is a viable captaincy pick for your LL vs BEV Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LL vs BEV Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Iain Latin 109 runs in the last 5 matches Louis Bruce 135 runs, 1 wicket in the last 5 matches Avinash Pai 119 runs, 1 wicket in the last 5 matches Abdul Rashid 186 runs in the last 5 matches Hakim Khaksar 6 wickets in the last 5 matches

LL vs BEV match expert tips for ECL T10 2023, Match 3

Hakim Khaksar was one of the top players for Beveren in the ECS T10 Belgium, picking up six wickets in his last five matches. Khaksar also scored 76 runs in his last four innings, holding him in good stead. Given his skill set, Khaksar is a fine differential pick for your LL vs BEV Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your LL vs BEV Dream11 Prediction, click here!

LL vs BEV Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

LL vs BEV Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: R Daswani

Batters: A Rashid, S Zakhil (c), L Bruce (vc), I Latin

All-rounders: A Pai, K Nestor, H Khaksar

Bowlers: M Noman, J Jabarkhel, J Horrocks

LL vs BEV Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

LL vs BEV Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: R Daswani

Batters: A Rashid (vc), S Zakhil, L Bruce (c), I Latin, H Tarakhel

All-rounders: A Pai, S Otmanzai, H Khaksar

Bowlers: J Jabarkhel, M Whelan

Poll : 0 votes