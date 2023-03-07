LL vs OLT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 6

The Lathbury Lightning (LL) will take on Olten CC (OLT) in the sixth match of Group B of the European Cricket League T10 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Tuesday, March 7. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the LL vs OLT Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

The Lathbury Lightning have played only one match so far in the tournament and have failed to secure victory in it. They are currently fourth in the Group C points table. The Lightning will look to win this match and gain their form.

Olten CC, on the other hand, have managed to win the only match that they have played in this tournament. They are currently second in the Group C points table and will be looking to maintain their position in the top half of the table.

LL vs OLT Match Details, European Cricket League T10

The sixth match of the European Cricket League T10 will be played on March 7 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match is set to take place at 4.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LL vs OLT, European Cricket League T10, Match 6

Date and Time: March 7, 2022, 4.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

LL vs OLT Pitch Report

The pitch has been good for batting so far and the same can be expected in this contest. As the pitch has a true bounce, the batters can play shots on the up and through the line. We can expect a high-scoring encounter.

LL vs OLT probable playing XIs for today’s match

LL Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

LL Probable Playing XI

Rahul Daswani (wk), Iain Latin, Louis Bruce, Julian Freyone, Ed Packard, Kenroy Nestor, Balaji Avinash Pai, Sameer Nayak, James Fitzgerald, Maanav Nayak, and Jack Horrocks.

OLT Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

OLT Probable Playing XI

Shahid Abdul Waridu (wk), Muralitharan Gnansekaram, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, P Varothayan, Diyon Johnson, Malyar Stanikzai, J Perumal, R Stanikzai, G Navaretnarasa, J Stanikzai, and L Augustin.

LL vs OLT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

R Daswani

R Daswani is a top-order batter and is a very safe hand behind the stumps. He is the best wicketkeeper pick for this match.

Batter

Y Thirnavukarasu

Thirnavukarasu displayed good form with the bat in the first match of the tournament. He is the best pick from the batters category of the match.

All-rounder

Avinash Pai

Avinash Pai is a very effective player with both the bat and the ball. He can pick up valuable points in both innings of the match and that makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

G Navaretnarasa

Navaretnarasa is someone who bowls difficult overs for his team. He can pick up wickets at crucial junctures and that makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

Y Thirnavukarasu

Y Thirnavukarasu

Thirunavukarasu hit good form in the first match of the tournament. His ability to score impactful runs for his team makes him the best choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Sameer Nayak

Sameer Nayak is a very useful all-rounder. He can win matches for his team in both innings of the match and that makes him a safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for LL vs OLT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sameer Nayak

Y Thirnavukarasu

G Navaretnarasa

Avinash Pai

R Daswani

LL vs OLT match expert tips

The pitch will be good for batting and a high scoring encounter is on the cards. So, top-order batters and all-rounders who can impact the match with the bat will be the best picks for the match.

LL vs OLT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: R Daswani

Batters: Muralitharan Gnansekaram, Y Thirnavukarasu, Louis Bruce

All-rounders: A Pai, K Nestor, M Stanikzai, Sameer Nayak

Bowlers: G Navaretnarasa, L Augustin, J Stanikzai

LL vs OLT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: R Daswani

Batters: Muralitharan Gnansekaram, Y Thirnavukarasu, Louis Bruce

All-rounders: A Pai, K Nestor, M Stanikzai, Sameer Nayak

Bowlers: G Navaretnarasa, L Augustin, J Stanikzai

