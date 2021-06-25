LLG vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy Match - June 25th, 2021

The Leinster Lightning will take on Munster Reds in the eighth match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy on Friday.

The Leinster Lightning have played three Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy games so far, winning once and losing twice. The North-West Warriors beat them by one wicket in their last match. The Leinster Lightning, who will be eager to return to winning ways, currently occupy the penultimate position in the standings.

Munster Reds have also won one and lost two of their Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy matches and are currently rooted to the bottom of the points table. They will head into Friday's fixture on the back of a five-wicket loss to the Northern Knights. The Munster Reds will be desperate to get their season back on track, starting with a win over the Leinster Lightning.

The last time the two sides faced each other in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, Leinster Lightning emerged victorious by seven wickets.

Squads to choose from:

Leinster Lightning

George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Rory Anders, Andrew Balbirnie, Jamie Grassi, Gavin Hoey, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, David O’Halloran, Simi Singh, Jack Tector, Tim Tector

Munster Reds

Seamus Lynch, Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, Matt Ford, Greg Ford, Murray Commins, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, Gareth Delany, Jack Carty, Peter Moor, Aaron Cawley, Amish Sidhu, Josh Manley, Mike Frost, Mitchell Thompson, Tyrone Kane

Predicted Playing XIs

Leinster Lightning

Kevin O'Brien, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell (c), Jamie Grassi, Tim Tector, Barry McCarthy, David O'Halloran, Josh Little, Jack Tector

Munster Reds

Peter Moor (wk), Jack Carty, Murray Commins, Tyrone Kane (c), Greg Ford, Matt Ford, Fionn Hand, Seamus Lynch, Aaron Cawley, Michael Frost, Josh Manley

Match Details

Match: Leinster Lightning vs Munster Reds, 8th Match

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Bready

Date and Time: 25th June, 2021, 8:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the Bready Cricket Club is a paradise for pacers, who can expect a lot of swing and carry here. Fast bowlers could prove to be extremely effective with the new ball, with the average first innings score at the venue being only 125 runs.

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LLG vs MUR)

LLG vs MUR Dream11 Tips - Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L Tucker, K O’Brien, M Ford, M Commins, S Singh, George Dockrell, F Hand, J Little, D O’Halloran, A Cawley, B McCarthy

Captain: S Singh. Vice-Captain: G Dockrell

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L Tucker, K O’Brien, M Ford, A Balbirnie, M Commins, S Singh, George Dockrell, J Little, D O’Halloran, A Cawley, B McCarthy

Captain: J Little. Vice-Captain: L Tucker

Edited by Samya Majumdar