LLG vs MUR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 match - June 18th, 2021

The Leinster Lightning have won the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 trophy five times to date and will start this season as the clear favorites. They boast a strong team when compared to their opponents and will look to kick off their campaign with a bang.

Munster Reds, on the other hand, don't have a balanced side and might end up losing their season opener. They are the weakest side in the league this season and could finish bottom of the points table in the 2021 edition of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20.

On that note, here are three players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 match between the Leinster Lightning and Munster Reds.

#3 Peter Moor

Peter Moor will represent Munster Reds at the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Cup 2021 (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

Zimbabwean wicket-keeper batsman Peter Moor will represent Munster Reds in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Cup 2021.

The 30-year-old carries ample experience on his back, having played for many clubs across various leagues. With Munster Reds having a weak batting line-up, they will bank on Moor to score runs in bulk for them.

Taking his experience into consideration, Moor is a must-pick for your Dream11 team and could be your multiplier.

#2 George Dockrell

India v Ireland - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

With spinners getting some assistance from the pitch, Irish spinner George Dockrell is one to watch out for in the coming days. The Leinster Lightning skipper is not only a wicket-taking machine but can also deliver economical spells consistently.

The 28-year-old must find a place in Ireland Inter-Provincial T20's season opener between Leinster Lightning and Munster Reds.

#1 Andy Balbirnie

England Lions v Ireland: Warm-Up Game

Ireland wicket-keeper Andy Balbirnie is a must-pick for your Dream11 team. The Leinster Lightning ace is an experienced player who has represented his national side and has also played for multiple teams on England's domestic circuit.

Balbirnie was in rich form during Ireland's domestic 50-over tournament and will look to continue his fine run at the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 too.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee