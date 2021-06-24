LLG vs MUR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 match - June 25th, 2021

The Leinster Lightning will take to the battlefield against Munster Reds in Match No. 8 of Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2021.

Both teams have played three matches each so far. Although both contingents have won only a solitary match, Leinster Lightning finds itself in third place while Munster Reds are right at the bottom.

This is the second time these two teams will face off in this year’s edition. Leinster Lightning sealed the previous game comprehensively by seven wickets.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain and vice-captain for your Dream11 team as the Leinster Lightning and Munster Reds take on each other in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy.

#3 Murray Commins

The left-handed batsman of the Munster Reds is the highest run-producer in Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2021 so far, with 101 runs in three matches. He scored a fifty, which was followed by a knock of 44 runs.

The only half-century that Murray Commins plundered came in the first match itself against the Leinster Lightning only.

#2 George Dockrell

India v Ireland - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

George Dockrell represents Leinster Lightning in the ongoing edition of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20. Playing against Munster Reds in the previous match, Dockrell played a shining knock of 48* runs off just 30 balls, ensuring a victory for his team.

With the ball as well, his orthodox left-arm spin can be put into use at any given point in time.

#1 Simi Singh

Lions v Ireland: Warm-Up Game

Simi Singh is a prominent all-rounder in Irish cricket. Majorly known for his right-arm off-spinners, Simi Singh is also equally good with the bat.

In the previous against Munster Reds, Simi Singh played a beautiful knock of 44 runs off just 23 balls. Also, with the ball, he ended up with an impressive figure of 1/26. He will look to continue his fine run in the 2021 edition of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee