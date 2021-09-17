LLG vs MUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Leinster Lightning will face off against Munster Reds in the fourteenth match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 on 17th September at The Green cricket ground, in Comber.

Leinster are in second spot in the points table with 14 points. They have performed admirably in this contest and will be aiming for the first position.

The Reds, on the other hand, have not been up to the mark, despite a few players performing brilliantly. They are placed at the bottom of the table with two victories and four defeats and will be looking forward to winning this game.

LLG vs MUR Probable Playing 11 Today

Leinster Lightning

Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Andy Balbirine, George Dockrell (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Tim Tector, Gavin Hoey, Barry McCarthy, Rory Anders, Josh Little, David O’Halloran.

Munster Reds

Seamus Lynch, Peter Moor (C & WK), Greg Ford, Matt Ford, Fionn Hand, Jack Carty, Alistair Frost, Josh Maniley, Mitchell Thompson, Aaron Cawley, Michael Frost

Match Details

LLG vs MUR, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20

Date and Time: 17th September 2021, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: The Green Cricket Ground, Comber, Ireland

Pitch Report

The surface at Green Cricket Ground has always been a sporty one. The batsman have received great assistance from this track. The pacers have bowled well on this ground and are expected to do the same again today. Given the conditions, the toss-winning side would opt to bat first.

Today’s LLG vs MUR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Peter Moor: Moor will lead the Reds while also handling the role of wicketkeeper. He is the top-scorer in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 with 205 runs and will aim to deliver once again.

Batsmen

Matt Ford: Matt Ford is an explosive batter. In his most recent encounter, he smashed 57 runs with a strike rate of 190 and also picked up two wickets.

Andy Balbirinie: Andy Balbirinie has consistently performed in his previous games and must be included in your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Simi Singh: Simi is one of the best players in the competition. He is the second-highest-scorer in the league and has also chipped in with the ball.

George Dockrell: George has scored 160 runs in this contest. He has also picked up five wickets and could be a safe choice for a captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Josh Little: Josh has bowled pretty well in the ongoing competition. He has picked up a total of 11 wickets in six matches.

Josh Maniley: Maniley will be a key bowler in this match. He has bowled brilliantly in this tournament and will be a wise choice for the fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in LLG vs MUR Dream11 prediction team

Peter Moor (MUR) – 342 points

Matt Ford (MUR) – 307 points

Simi Singh (LLG) – 540 points

George Dockrell (LLG) – 392 points

Josh Little (LLG) – 438 points

Important stats for LLG vs MUR Dream11 prediction team

Peter Moor: 6 matches, 205 runs

Matt Ford: 6 matches, 136 runs

Simi Singh: 6 matches, 197 runs & 9 wickets

Josh Little: 6 matches, 11 wickets

George Dockrell: 6 matches, 160 runs & 5 wickets

LLG vs MUR Dream11 Prediction Today

LLG vs MUR Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Moor, Andy Balbirinie, Matt Ford, Jack Carty, George Dockrell, Simi SIngh, Fionn Hand, Gavin Hoey, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Josh Maniley

Captain: Simi Singh Vice-Captain: Matt Ford

LLG vs MUR Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Moor, Lorcan Tucker, Andy Balbirinie, Matt Ford, Greg Ford, George Dockrell, Simi SIngh, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Michael Frost

Captain: George Dockrell Vice-Captain: Peter Moor

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee