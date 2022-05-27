LLG vs MUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Match 2

The Leinster Lightning will lock horns with the Munster Reds in the second match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 at The Green in Comber on Friday.

The Leinster Lightning finished third last season, managing to win only three out of their nine games. The Munster Reds, on the other hand, also managed to win only three out of nine matches, finishing at the bottom of the standings.

LLG vs MUR Probable Playing 11 Today

LLG XI

George Dockrell (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Andy Balbirnie, Peter Chase, Greg Ford, Gavin Hoey, Theo Dempsey, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Tim Tector.

MUR XI

Peter Moor (C & WK), Murray Commins, Tyrone Kane, Curtis Campher, Kevin O’Brien, Gareth Delany, Matt Ford, Fionn Hand, David Delany, Liam McCarthy, Mike Frost.

Match Details

LLG vs MUR, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Match 2

Date and Time: 27th May 2022, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: The Green, Comber.

Pitch Report

The surface at The Green will assist the bowlers. The seamers will get the initial swing while the batters will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears. The spinners will also come into play as the game progresses. Anything around 150 should be a competitive total on this pitch.

Today’s LLG vs MUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Peter Moor: Moor has scored 978 runs at a strike rate of 121.80 in 56 T20 matches. He can also provide you with some crucial points from behind the stumps.

Batters

Andy Balbirnie: Balbirnie has racked up a total of 2431 runs at a strike rate 130.10 in 109 T20 games. He is a top-quality batter who can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Kevin O'Brien: Kevin has smashed 2104 runs while picking up 70 wickets in 121 T20 matches. He is an experienced campaigner who could provide the Munster Reds with a solid start on Friday.

All-rounders

Simi Singh: Singh has scored 995 runs while scalping 71 wickets in 75 T20 matches. He can provide you with some valuable fantasy points with his all-round performance.

Curtis Campher: Campher has scalped 23 wickets while also scoring 349 runs in 23 T20 matches. He can prove to be a fruitful captaincy choice in this game.

Bowlers

Barry McCarthy: McCarthy has picked up 47 wickets at an economy rate of 8.97 in 42 T20 matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Tyrone Kane: Kane has scalped 36 wickets at an economy rate of 7.83 in 32 T20 matches. He will lead the Munster Reds' bowling attack on Friday.

Top 5 best players to pick in LLG vs MUR Dream11 prediction team

Andy Balbirnie (LLG)

Kevin O'Brien (MUR)

Simi Singh (LLG)

Curtis Campher (MUR)

Barry McCarthy (LLG)

Important Stats for LLG vs MUR Dream11 prediction team

Andy Balbirnie: 2431 runs in 109 matches; SR - 130.10

Kevin O'Brien: 2104 runs and 70 wickets in 121 matches; SR - 130.50 and ER - 7.43

Simi Singh: 995 runs and 71 wickets in 75 matches; SR - 126.80 and ER - 7.15

Curtis Campher: 349 runs and 23 wickets in 23 matches; SR - 130.70 and ER - 9.05

Barry McCarthy: 47 wickets in 42 matches; ER - 8.97

LLG vs MUR Dream11 Prediction Today

LLG vs MUR Dream11 Prediction - Ireland Inter-Provincial T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Moor, Kevin O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie, Tim Tector, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Tyrone Kane, Barry McCarthy, Theo Dempsey.

Captain: Curtis Campher. Vice-captain: Simi Singh.

LLG vs MUR Dream11 Prediction - Ireland Inter-Provincial T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lorcan Tucker, Kevin O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie, Tim Tector, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Tyrone Kane, Barry McCarthy, Mike Frost.

Captain: Andy Balbirnie. Vice-captain: Gareth Delany.

